Meghan Markle Plots Return to Instagram, Plans to Earn $1 Million Per Post [Report]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially abandoned Instagram back in March of 2020

Shortly after their controversial relocation to North America, the couple abruptly shuttered the @SussexRoyal account that was to serve as their social media foothold in the New World.

But now, insiders say Meghan is planning to platform with a page of her own.

And much is being made of the fact that Harry seems to have no involvement in his wife’s latest venture.

Meghan Markle visits Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As many have previously noted, the @meghan handle is already reserved, but currently, that page contains not a single post.

The account also hasn’t followed anyone yet — but interestingly, it already boasts more than 87,000 followers.

Currently, the profile pic is just a stock photo of peonies, which are said to be Meghan’s favorite flower.

Meghan Markle appears to be on the verge of returning to Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Meghan’s dormant account will soon begin producing content.

And apparently, the Duchess of Sussex intends to earn big bucks from every selfie.

“Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent,” a source told the Mail on Sunday.

“Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And according to social media expert Eric Schiffer, the return could turn out to be a very lucrative venture for Meghan.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram,” Schiffer told the Mail.

“You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry (not seen) after watching a hip hop opera performed by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The goal of earning $1 million for a single piece of sponsored content might seem outlandish, but such payouts are not unheard of for the world’s most influential celebs — and Meghan has been a member of that elite club for several years.

So it stands to reason that she’d seek to join her A-list predecessors in making big bucks on social media.

Meg and Harry smile in public in this pic. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Getty Images)

Rumors of Meghan’s return to social media come on the heels of reports that she and Harry have been experiencing financial difficulties.

Obviously, the Sussexes are not struggling under the constraints of a paycheck-to-paycheck existence like so many other Americans.

But it’s possible that they’ve overextended themselves in an effort to maintain their standard of living and keep up with their neighbors in the lavish seaside enclave of Montecito, CA.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And in recent months, Harry and Meghan’s efforts to establish themselves as media figures in America have met with mixed results.

In June, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after a single season, and there were rumors that Netflix execs were similarly displeased with the quality and quantity of the content they were receiving from the Sussexes.

Insiders claimed the situation had deteriorated to the point that Harry and Meghan were planning to return the UK, where they would attempt to make amends with the royal family.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So if Meghan is actually planning to re-establish herself on Instagram, the move could be a last-ditch effort to secure a revenue stream that would enable the Sussexes to remain in California.

Needless to say, if that’s the case, then the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

And if things don’t work, out the couple’s days in SoCal could be coming to an end.