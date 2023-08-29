Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning New Clothing Size: Marvel Over the Photos!

Tammy Slaton hasn’t just lost many, many, many pounds over the past year-plus of her life.

She’s also lost a whole bunch of money to various department stores.

But, hey, talk about a welcome problem to have!

The long-time 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a number of TikTok selfies this week in order to once again emphasize her relatively svelte figure… but she focused on another aspect to this achievement at the time as well.

Tammy Slaton has dropped a number of clothing sizes since the beginning of 2022. (TikTok)

Slaton revealed her new clothing size.

“From wearing 8xl in clothes to a 2xl,” Slaton captioned the post, dropping her aforementioned clothing size to fans and followers.

As you can see above and below, Tammy is showing off her drastically-shrunken figure while posing in what appears to be a hotel bathroom.

The 36-year-old is donning a black shirt beneath a thin denim button up, which she pairs with plaid purple pants and neutral-colored boat shoes.

Looking good, Tamy Slaton! Actually, correction… you look amazing! (TikTok)

The TLC personality has frequently used her multiple social media accounts over the past several months in order to flaunt her slimmed-down body.

She sure has come a long way since weighing in at 714 pounds on the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 premiere… and since suffering a near-death experience toward the end of 2021.

Shortly afterward, Tammy entered a rehab facility in Ohio.

Through diet and exercise, Slaton lost enough weight back then to qualify for bariatric surgery, eventually telling People Magazine in May 2023

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Tammy Slaton uses TikTok as her main way to interact with her legion of fans. (TikTok)

Indeed, Tammy is mostly out of her wheelchair these days and scarcely needs the help of an oxygen tank.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine,” Slaton continued in this same People interview adding:

“I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it…

“I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

Slaton, of course, lost her husband in June.

Thankfully, she continues to have the support of her fans, one of whom summed things up well with this comment on a recent Tammy Instagram post:

So amazing to see you up on your feet after this crazy journey you’ve been on. Very proud of you sweetheart and I hope you are proud of yourself.

You’re looking amazing!!! Keep up the good work.. I know it’s hard but we are all here chanting for you.