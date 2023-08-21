Farrah Abraham Rants About Schools "Violating the Self," Totally Embarrasses Daughter

Sophia Abraham is 14 years old. She is extremely stylish, makes bold choices, and is growing into her own person.

She also deserves so much better than the mother that she has.

Farrah Abraham isn’t the worst Teen Mom alum to haunt the planet, but she’s not winning Mom of the Year.

Instead, Farrah is busy spouting nonsense about imaginary problems in schools. Oh, and embarrassing her daughter in the process.

Sophia Abraham attempts to answer a question on TikTok. But her mom, Farrah Abraham, cannot help but “contribute.” (TikTok)

In one of Sophia Abraham’s recent TikTok videos, she’s showing off her flawless look and nails.

Behind her, we can see mom Farrah Abraham looming.

As we have noted in the past, Farrah deserves real acknowledgement for allowing Sophia to express herself. Some parents aren’t ready or willing to let their teens be themselves.

In this still from a video selfie, Farrah Abraham flaunted daughter Sophia Abraham’s colorful hair streaks and facial piercings. (Instagram)

But … that doesn’t mean that Farrah is a good parent. Or a good person.

Arguably the best defense for her appalling behavior may be that she simply lacks the cognitive ability to understand right from wrong.

In this case, we suppose that we should be grateful that Farrah isn’t launching into yet another racist rant. This time, it’s a different topic.

14-year-old Sophia Abraham shows off her royal purple streaks and her overall aesthetic on a pink pedestal. (Instagram)

Okay, so a fellow TikToker — one imagines a fellow young teen like Sophia herself — asked if she has to remove her piercings to go to school.

“I do not go to a public school,” Sophia answered on video.

“So no they do not make me take out my piercings,” she continued. Sophia then added: “I don’t think they’d do that.”

Farrah Abraham was all too happy to barge in and go on an ill-informed rant on TikTok … even when daughter Sophia Abraham was trying to answer questions. (TikTok)

Sophia doesn’t think that they’d do that. And she’s largely right.

Meanwhile, Farrah just doesn’t think.

She decided to launch into a bizarre rant against schools in general.

Those lips! Farrah Abraham rambled into the TikTok camera while her daughter looked like she wished that she were anywhere else. (TikTok)

“Do they? What a violation of self!” Farrah began shouting during the TikTok video.

“That is, like, against consent laws, privacy,” rambled the self-described paralegal.

Farrah declared: “That’s a privacy law violation! That is your privacy! That is your person!”

We know that Sophia had to hold very still during the piercing process. The pain would have been worse if a random person at the mall had done it, though. (TikTok)

Meanwhile, countless social media denizens have observed that Sophia looked embarrassed.

Obviously, countless 14-year-olds feel embarrassed by their parents. It is simply part of being that age.

But very few teens have as many reasons to feel utterly humiliated by a parent’s cringe behavior as Sophia.

Farrah Abraham may have been promoting supplements in this pic, but followers zeroed in upon her face. (Instagram)

But … what if Farrah’s right about something? Well, she sort of is.

She’s not a legal scholar, but in terms of morality, it would be immoral for someone to demand that someone — particularly a student — remove piercings.

Outside of specific contexts where they could be a safety hazard, of course.

Has Farrah undergone one cosmetic procedure too many? (Instagram)

While SCOTUS has never weighed in on this specific topic, established law (as we understand it; we’re not legal scholars either) seems to be that a school cannot order a student to remove piercings unless it’s a dress code violation.

Or for a physical activity. There may be other, specific, nuanced scenarios.

Maybe some future Supreme Court will rule on this. Hopefully not the current one. Better for the rulings to carry actual weight from a more legitimate Supreme Court.

Sophia Abraham celebrated her 14th birthday with a total of six piercings. Mouth piercings definitely come with an adjustment period. (TikTok)

Just for the record, I had classmates with facial piercings when I went to (public) high school. It’s just . . . decorating your face, with no moral difference from pierced ears.

We’re glad that Sophia has the common sense to predict that most public schools would not be weird about her piercings.

One can only imagine what’s going through Farrah’s mind. Better to not contemplate too long, lest the abyss gaze back.