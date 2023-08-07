Janelle Brown: I’m Ready to Create a Brand New Future!

Janelle Brown may need to buy a new pair of sunglasses.

Why?

Because her future is so bright, it may be blinding!

The long-time Sister Wives star shared a motivational post on Instagram late last week, addressing her many social media followers about moving forward in the most optimistic way possible.

Janelle Brown has a big, sort of awkward smile on her face in this picture. (Instagram)

“Embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you,” the mother of six wrote alongside a montage of photos set to Surfaces’ “Sunday Best.”

She added:

“Empowerment is the key to living a life of purpose and fulfillment.

“Let’s stand together, break barriers, and create the future we want!”

The message came after a new trailer for season 18 of the TLC series was released earlier this week, one in which it makes it look like Janelle will be playing a huge role on the new episodes to come.

In the footage, Janelle tells ex-spouse Kody Brown:

“You are now pushing me out the door… I think you’re manipulating.”

She later curses Kody off.

In an inspirational video, Janelle Brown counseled Sister Wives fans on how to be their own heroes. (instagram)

Janelle clashed with Kody over the latter’s extremely strict COVID-19 rules and regulations back when the pandemic was at its peak.

She confirmed on the Season 17 tell-all special that she was separated from her spiritual husband, although she’s said very little in public about this decision ever since.

Instead, Janelle has most just uploaded the occasional broad — some might say cryptic or mysterious — message, such as something she wrote this past March.

Yes, it was about a form of exercise … but it seemed to have a much deeper meaning behind it as well.

Having freshly lost a lot of weight, Janelle Brown invited followers to benefit from what she has learned on her personal journey. (instagram)

“Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition,” she shared at the time. “I am less than perfect, and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal.

“Usually, there is a lot of judgment and, umm… ‘helpful tips.’

“But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect.”

Looking VERY fancy, Christine and Janelle Brown! (Instagram)

Amid talk of a Janelle and Christine Brown spinoff, Janelle has remained focused on trying to set a positive example for those who follow her accounts.

“I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me ‘if you don’t look like you know what you are doing , either don’t do it or fake it.'” she continued this spring.

“Do you hear yourself telling stories like that in your head?”

Brown concluded the caption by sharing with her followers that “it’s ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious.”

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres August 20 at 10/9c on TLC.