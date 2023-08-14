Khloe Kardashian Can’t Date, Too Traumatized by Tristan Cheating [Report]

Last month, we heard the public confession that Khloe Kardashian is living with Tristan Thompson.

Though she believes that this is divinely ordained, she also insists that it’s not romantic. It’s just what family does.

Living with your ex can really interfere with your dating life. So what’s Khloe’s workaround?

There isn’t one. A new report says that Khloe is still so scrambled by Tristan’s cheating and humiliation that she can’t bring herself to date. She’s stuck.

Lounging in what seems to be a largely decorative bathtub, Khloe Kardashian reflects upon old photos of her on The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 9. (Hulu)

A new report by RadarOnline explains why Khloe Kardashian is allegedly so bereft these days. And it tries to explain why.

“Khloe hasn’t been with anyone since Tristan,” an apparent inside source dished to the tabloid.

The insider detailed: “She just isn’t able to get excited about any guy.” Oh no!

On Season 3, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was sporting this high-collared, straight-haired look for the confessional moments. Well, for some of them. (Hulu)

Simply put, Khloe has some damage from Tristan’s antics.

It’s not like he only cheated on her once. Even that first scandal, in 2018, featured multiple women. And the news broke one day before Khloe went into labor with True.

That was only the first time. The first of Tristan’s cheating scandals. It was hardly the last — and each humiliation contained a new, painful twist.

To the confessional, Khloe Kardashian wonders which look her haters prefer — because it seems that there’s no winning with them. (Hulu)

“She’s always been a sexual person,” the insider characterized Khloe.

“But,” the source explained, “it’s like Tristan’s betrayal has shut that part of her down or something.”

Heartbreak can do that. Especially when there are other factors — like being a mother of two. And, again, cohabitating with the compulsive cheater who broke your heart.

Tristan Thompson holds his son, Tatum Thompson, while Khloe Kardashian strokes their baby boy’s cute little head. (Hulu)

According to the insider, some of Khloe’s closest loved ones are encouraging her to “just find a booty call.”

Not Tristan, to be clear. Yes, he’s hot and he lives there, but no. Absolutely not.

However, it appears that Khloe is struggling to separate the idea of dating from the idea of Tristan himself.

Khloe Kardashian’s wavy highlights were really working for her while she “casually” chatted on the phone on The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

“The reality of dating makes her anxious,” the source explained.

“She’d rather just stay home and play with her kids;” the insider then adds.

There are many alternatives to dating that are easier and potentially more fun. But some people will eventually want a relationship to feel fulfilled. Khloe seems to be one of those people. Historically speaking.

For Season 3, one of Khloe Kardashian’s konfessional looks was this gorgeous electric blue. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

We will take this report with several grains of salt. Particularly because Khloe’s rep has apparently denied it.

But it does speak to the anxieties that Khloe’s fans are feeling.

They want good things for Khloe, and they know that Tristan is not her path to happiness. Does Khloe feel the same way?