Khloe Kardashian Confesses She and Tristan Thompson Are Living Together

Late this past spring, we here at THG reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living together.

They hadn’t announced this ominous news. In fact, they hadn’t even dropped any public hints.

That little detail emerged from paperwork that they filled out.

Only now, more than a month later, is Khloe publicly confessing that she and Tristan are sharing the same roof.

For Season 3, one of Khloe Kardashian’s konfessional looks was this gorgeous electric blue. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Before we get into this, let’s all agree upon one thing:

This could be so much worse than it seems to be so far.

For example, Khloe and Tristan could have secretly gotten married. Thankfully, there’s no evidence of such a horror taking place. Yet.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. KUWTK confessionals can be awkward places. (E!)

On Wednesday, Hulu aired the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians. That is when Khloe fessed up.

We know that she shares 5-year-old True and 11-month-old Tatum with Tristan.

Now we know that both Tristan and his teenage brother, Amari, are now also living with her.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their son in 2022. (Hulu)

How did this happen?

Well, the roof of Tristan’s $12.5 million Hidden Hills mansion collapsed.

This was during renovation. Apparently, the culprit was a massive downpour of rain. Los Angeles is a cultural icon, but it’s also a desert hellscape. People build the homes with earthquakes and fires in mind, not rain.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (instagram)

Another factor was what happened in January. Tristan’s mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack. She was only 53.

At the time, Tristan called Khloe to share his heartbreak. This was before Khloe even knew what had happened.

“I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” Khloe admitted to the camera.

Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, recently died of a heart attack. (Instagram)

“He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone,” Khloe recalled.

“But,” she explained, “I had no idea who he was talking about.”

Many of us have calmly begun to break horrible news to a loved one, only to find that our voice breaks. That must have been an extremely painful phone call for both of them. But perhaps it offered Tristan some comfort.

On Season 3, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was sporting this high-collared, straight-haired look for the confessional moments. Well, for some of them. (Hulu)

Khloe had been very close to Andrea. She, sister Kim, and mother Kris Jenner flew to Toronto with Tristan.

They helped with funeral arrangements and supported Tristan emotionally during this miserable time.

Additionally, Tristan became his brother’s legal guardian. Amari returned to California with him.

Lounging in what seems to be a largely decorative bathtub, Khloe Kardashian reflects upon old photos of her on The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 9. (Hulu)

“Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled,” Khloe explained to the confessional camera.

“It’s just really sad,” she expressed, “because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know, cognitively.”

Then, Khloe explained, the unusually intense rain made Tristan’s home uninhabitable.

Khloe Kardashian wore the glossiest of rubber dresses for some of her Season 3 confessional moments on The Kardashians. Straight out of Oops … I Did It Again, and we kind of love it. (Hulu)

“We had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains, and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloe described.

“Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now,” she said. According to her, it’s just “until his home gets fixed.”

Khloe then laid this scenario at the feet of a higher power, quipping: “God doesn’t want him to be alone right now and why should he be?”