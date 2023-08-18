Jenelle Evans Gets Back Together With David Eason, Takes Couple's Vacation Just Days After Teenage Son Goes Missing

Jenelle Evans has been making a lot of headlines in recent weeks.

And as usual, most of them have to do with her chaotic home life.

The most recent messiness involved Jenelle’s teenage son, Jace, who ran away from home following some sort of conflict with his parents.

Jenelle says she took Jace’s phone away and he fled in anger, but cops later tracked the boy using said phone (which was still on his person) so that story doesn’t check out.

Jenelle Evans posted this pic to celebrate her son’s birthday in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anyway, just prior to Jace’s brief disappearance, Jenelle railed against her husband, David Eason, in a wild online diatribe in which she derided him as an unemployed thief and freeloader.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook last weekend.

“Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now,”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in TN (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me,” Evans continued, implying that Eason slept with other women when the couple was separated four years ago.

Many assumed that Jace’s decision to flee was related to this drama — and that Jenelle would finally wise up and kick her useless husband to the curb.

But less than a week later, Jenelle and David have reconciled once again.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason stopped by In-N-Out Burger in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Not only that, it seems that Evans decided to treat her man to yet another child-free vacation.

Jenelle posted the photo above to her Instagram Story this week, and her followers were quick to note that she and David appear to be patronizing In-N-Out Burger.

The California-based chain also has locations in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas, all of which are very far from the Easons’ home in North Carolina.

Jenelle Evans eats a fast food burger while smoking a cigarette in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Twitter and elsewhere, commenters were quick to roast Jenelle for running from her problems (and quite a few gave her a hard time for sucking down cigs and burgers at the same time, despite the myriad health problems, of which she complains constantly).

“I wish I had the optimism of the people who thought Jenelle would get a divorce instead of taking her huzbin on another vacation,” one person tweeted.

“Imagine posting on FB for thousands to see that your husband steals from you, cheats on you, pays for NOTHING, verbally abuses you and that you can’t stand him touching you and then a week later act like nothing happened and pay for another vacation with him,” another added.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation in early 2023. And once again, the couple left their kids at home. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Imagine spending a week bashing your unemployed, abusive husband on social media just to pack up when an event happens and cross the country with him,” a third observed.

“I’m just sitting here waiting for him to show off a new boat or truck,” a fourth chimed in.

The Easons struggled financially for years, but they’ve been on firmer footing ever since Jenelle started posting adult content on OnlyFans.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Many hoped that the couple would use that cash to create a more stable home life for their kids, who have already led very tumultuous lives.

But it seems that life is still anything but stable on The Land!