Jenelle Evans Trashes Mom in Wake of Son's Disappearance, Defends Herself as NOT an Awful Parent

The drama is not over for Jenelle Evans.

Earlier this week, the former Teen Mom star was in the news because her 14-year old son, Jace, went missing.

Authorities were called in to help search for the young man, who thankfully was eventually found and returned home; presumably in safe condition, at least when it came to his physical well-being.

Evans tried to explain what happened in a statement she released just as this story went viral.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Evans told the public.

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jenelle also denied at the time that her recent spat with husband David Eason played any role in Jace running away.

Here’s the thing, though:

According to the official police report from this incident, Jace was discovered because police were able to locate the teenager via his Snapchat app, which was open on his phone and which enabled him to be tracked down rather easily.

Yes, his phone.

The same phone, we presume, Jenelle has claimed she had taken away from her son.

“During the report, as the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Dept. was gathering information, one 911 caller stated that their child, who is friends with Jace, followed him on Snapchat,” The Sun reported on Wednesday.

“Police were able to determine the former Teen Mom star’s son was hiding behind his school in the trees due to his Snapchat location.”

We’ve since heard that Jace ran from his school on foot after his often-violent stepdad, David Eason, arrived to pick him up.

The teen disappeared into the woods near the school, causing his principal to call 911 and later prompting search dogs to be sent out to look for him.

We can’t say for sure exactly what happened here.

All we know is that Eason has cursed off critics who dared to place any responsibility for this situation on his racist shoulders… and now that Barbara Evans, Jace’s grandmother who raised him for a duration of his childhood, has a theory on what transpired.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, Barbara alleged that Jenelle took her son off the ADHD medication that he had been taking for the past seven years.

And also that Evans ended Jace’s sessions with a therapist, despite this therapist working very well with the 14-year old.

For her part, Jenelle denies at least of Barbara’s claim, telling TMZ in a statement of her own:

“Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of 3 weeks ago.

“Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home.

“Jace had a therapist appointment today on zoom at 10:30am … she hasn’t even attempted to speak to Jace directly.”

Due to Jenelle’s substance abuse and legal issues, Barbara was Jace’s primary caregiver almost from birth.

This past March, Jenelle was at last awarded custody of her oldest child.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly on March 18.

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.

“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

Previous reports, meanwhile, indicated that Barbara became unable to handle her grandson’s behavioral issues, the most notable example being a time in 2021 when he set fire to her house.

We just hope Jace is doing okay and that he finds the help he needs to improve his mental health.