Tori Spelling Caught Filming Mystery Project Amidst RV Life, Dean Drama

At this point in the summer, Tori Spelling is embracing RV life along with her five children.

On top of having to flee her family home’s deadly infestation and going through this separation, she’s reportedly strapped for cash.

And, yes, maybe some part of this is a performance. Maybe.

But that’s not Tori’s only occupation at the moment. She’s apparently going back to work on some sort of “mystery project.”

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

The Daily Mail reports that Tori Spelling was, according to eyewitnesses, out and about in Los Angeles.

She wore some big hair and vibrant red pantsuit. On it’s own, she was just serving looks like plenty of people do when they’re out and about.

But the presence of a professional camera crew and a team of makeup artists trailing her … that’s another story.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

With the cameras and makeup team for context, this looks like work.

We don’t know the nature of the mystery project.

However, there’s one little detail that likely means that she’s working on something promotional — rather than a movie or TV show.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

Right now, the entertainment industry is seeing the largest strike in generations.

The last time that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA were on strike at the same time, Ronald Reagan was SAG president. That was much earlier in his career; that’s hard to imagine, in hindsight.

Anyway, as the writers and actors of television and film strike to close disturbing loopholes that entertainment behemoths have used to rob them of earned income, no one write or act for these projects.

Patricia Clarkson joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line outside of Warner Bros. Discovery on August 10, 2023 in New York. The Emmy Awards have been postponed by almost four months, organizers said Thursday, as crippling strikes by Hollywood’s actors and writers drag on with no resolution in sight. (Getty)

There are projects that fall under what some call a “SAG waiver,” though that’s not quite the whole story.

Independent projects from smaller studios can still operate using guild actors. If, and only if, those studios agree to the guild terms.

The fact that smaller studios can pay fairly but Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, and Netflix claim that they’re “unreasonable” … that’s something to consider.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

So it’s possible that Tori is working on, say, some sort of A24 horror movie or something.

While we’d love to see her in a project like that, the odds of it are pretty small.

In contrast, some sort of promotional work sounds more likely. Especially given some other context clues.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

The sighting of a teleprompter suggests that Tori was not doing any sort of traditional acting.

This could mean that she’s recording an intro segment or acting as the host of something.

Some of her fans have their fingers crossed for one potential project in particular.

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Instagram)

Years ago, Tori and Dean McDermott had a short-lived reality series.

But what if Tori got a new reality show — one covering her weird twists and turns in life while she undergoes this split from Dean and searches for a new home?

The interest is clearly there. But have any reality TV production companies and networks been quick-thinking enough to act? Only time will tell.