Tori Spelling Staging "Elaborate Charade" RV Life to Guilt Cash from Mom Candy Spelling?

Along with her five children, Tori Spelling has adopted an RV life this summer. It’s a far cry from the sprawling mega-mansion in which she grew up.

Many argued that Tori is just making the best of a bad situation. And finding a practical, affordable way to house her kids while searching for a new home.

Others believe that Tori has an agenda behind choosing such a public housing solution as an RV on a campground.

Is this Tori’s way of publicly shaming mega-millionaire mom Candy Spelling. But, if so, what’s her endgame?

This spring, Tori Spelling and her family fled their family home. A hazardous mold infestation had been sickening them for months, even years.

Tori is also in the midst of a separation and, likely, a divorce from Dean McDermott.

After an extended stay in a $100-a-night motel, Tori and her kids are living in an RV on a campground. They’re doing their best to treat it like a summer vacation.

But a somewhat snarky inside source, one clearly sympathetic to Candy Spelling, tells OK! that Tori is putting on a show.

“The real target of this elaborate charade,” characterized an insider.

The source claimed that the alleged target “is none other than her own multi-millionaire mother, Candy Spelling.”

“Tori’s calculated attempts to portray her family as down-and-out is a direct hit at her wealthy mom,” the insider reiterated.

“It is nothing but a money grab,” the source declared. Is it?

“But,” the insider announced, “Candy is having none of it.”

According to the source, “She will help her daughter and grandchildren find a home.”

We already know that Candy is willing to help Tori to some capacity during this difficult time.

“But,” the insider added, “she’s not giving her cash.”

We of course cannot speak to the veracity of this person’s claims. They’re clearly Team Candy in any conflict, real or imagined.

“If Tori spent as much time trying to get a job as trying to humiliate her mom,” the insider insisted.

The source scathed: “She would be living in Buckingham Palace.” Is the implication here that Tori could have married into the British royal family? Is this from an alternate timeline where she starred on Suits?

We’re not sure that we see Tori as some sort of soap opera villain level master manipulator.

(Oh, but can you imagine? I’d dive into whatever nonsense The Young & The Restless is up to if I could see Tori playing herself facing off against the legendary Victor Newman)

Meanwhile, Tori seems more focused upon just … attempting some semblance of normality with her kids during their very odd summer.

This week, the family celebrated her kids’ “abuela,” Isabel Carnero. She has been part of Tori’s life since she was just 13.

“Happy 79 years young to spirit animal, mama, fur baby nana, my kiddo’s abuela. Isabel Carnero has been in my life since I was 13 years old,” she captioned.

“We’ve been on this crazy journey together every step of the way!” Tori wrote.

She gushed: “Isabel is Beau’s favorite human. He runs to her when she arrives. They play and chat for hours.”

Tori concluded her post: “It’s so beautiful to see the unconditional love she has for me and my family. We love you with all outs hearts! Xoxo.”

Maybe that’s another jab aimed at Candy.

Or maybe it’s just a post about a treasured member of the family.

Like we said, it’s hard to see Tori playing 8th dimensional chess here. We’re not saying that she’s dumb. It’s just that … if she were a master manipulator, maybe she wouldn’t be in her humiliating financial situation.