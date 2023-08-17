Amy Slaton Boyfriend: Identified! Already Living with the Reality Star!

Welp.

This sure has escalated quickly.

Just a couple days ago, we speculated on whether or not Amy Slaton has a boyfriend because the 1000-Lb Sisters star panned around a restaurant during a birthday celebration for her son… and at one point the camera came across an unidentified man.

This is a screen capture from the YouTube video in question, and it’s led to some serious social media buzz all week:

This is a photo of Tony Rodgers, the man who started dating Amy Slaton in the late summer of 2023. (YouTube)

Now, however, The Sun has seemingly ended this speculation.

By turning it into fact.

According to an insider who spoke under the condition of anonymity to this outlet… Slaton has been seeing the man pictured above, Tony Rodgers, “about three months.”

And the relationship is already rather serious.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“It’s official,” reports The Sun, adding that Rodgers is a Michigan native, but he now resides down south. With Slaton.

“She’s been keeping him on the down low, but he’s been living with her in Kentucky,” the source continues.

Yes, this individual confirms: Amy’s sons, Glenn and Gage, are living in this same home with their mother and her new boyfriend.

The source went on to claim that Slaton and Rodgers are “going strong” and “spending lots of time with the kids.”

Amy Slaton is proud of her body, as of June 2023. As she should be! (Instagram)

Amy, of course, was married for over four years to her high school sweetheart, Michael Halterman.

But the marriage reportedly fell apart because Halterman grew jealous of the time and effort his wife put into motherhood, leaving Michael feeling sad and alone.

The tension allegedly reached a boiling point in February when the spouses got into an ugly argument.

Slaton called 911 at the time and told authorities that Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the couple’s toddlers at home during this fight.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (Instagram)

Then, in early March, Halterman filed for divorce.

Slaton subsequently took out a restraining order against her estranged spouse, and a judge decreed that both parties much remain at least 500 feet away from one another.

Such an order has since been dropped, though, and Amy and Michael appear to be trying to work things out in an amicable manner.

For the sake of their young kids, we really do hope this is the case.

It’s a whole new Amy Slaton! What do you think of this bold hair color? (Instagram)

Looking ahead, we can’t say for certain whether or not Slaton full-on living with someone at this point will impact her divorce process.

She has said very little in public ever since her split from Halterman.

However, 1000-Lb Sisters returns this December with brand new episodes.

Will Rodgers be featured on these installments? We’re curious to find out.