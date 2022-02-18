Britney Spears: It's Time to Free Other Conservatorship Victims!

For much of her adult life, Britney Spears lived under the constant control of a conservatorship headed by her domineering father.

The pop icon was told when to eat and when to work.

She wasn't allowed to make decisions about her career, her finances, or the raising of her two sons.

It was only after years of intense legal wrangling and loyal support from the members of the #FreeBritney movement that Spears was able to convince a judge to end her conservatorship.

These days, the singer is enjoying her newfound freedom and living her best life.

Britney is engaged to Sam Asghari, and she's been updating fans on her fun vacations and her happier, healthier lifestyle.

But it seems that Britney hasn't forgotten the support of the people who helped her gain her freedom.

And now, she's using her platform to help others who find themselves in the circumstances that she suffered under for so long.

“Britney has been discussing with her team a lot of ways that she can give back to others who have been through similar situations,” a source close to the singer tells Hollywood Life.

“And she wants to help!”

Yes, Britney is keenly aware that there are many others who may have been placed under the control of conservatorships unfairly.

And she's probably also aware that were it not for her fame and her ability to call national media attention to her situation, she might still be stuck in that situation herself.

“Those around her have been suggesting that she start a charity, or some type of organization, to do this. Everyone knows that, with what she went through, she has the power to bring change to the world,” the insider says.

“She already clearly has the fans, and her fans would never give up. She knows that the time to strike is now and she is ready!”

And it seems that Britney is already well on her way toward helping others.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of a letter she had received from Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, inviting her to come to Washington and speak about her ordeal.

While she has yet to formally accept that invitation, Britney says she can't wait to get started on the important work that lies ahead.

She explained her situation in a lengthy caption that accompanied the photo of the letter:

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she stated.

"I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!

"Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!!

"I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on.

"In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣

Throughout her recent troubles, Britney has demonstrated tremendous courage and candor.

And we're sure she'll be an inspiration to others are struggling, as well as a powerful engine for change.