Tom Brady Spends Night with Irina Shayk, Is Likely Getting Busy with Supermodel

Another week, another rumor of a famous beauty engaging in certain off-the-field activities with Tom Brady.

First, it was Reese Witherspoon.

Then, it was Kim Kardashian.

Now, equipped with more evidence than they had in regard to the previous two women and their alleged dalliances with the handsome quarterback… multiple celebrity gossip websites are reporting that Brady and Irina Shayk have seen each other naked.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

According to Page Six, Brady picked up the Russian model from the Hotel Bel-Air on the evening of July 21, when she appeared to spend the night at his Los Angeles home.

The stars stayed inside of Brady’s residence until 9:30 the following morning, although we cannot confirm what they were doing during this time period.

Shayk was photographed in the same outfit while getting dropped off by Brady the next morning, with Page Six even having snapped pictures of Brady caressing Shayk’s face inside of his grey Rolls Royce.

We’re pretty sure the two had sex.

Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023 in Cannes. (Getty)

Brady and Shayk were both in attendance at business mogul Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, although this was the event at which Brady supposedly cozied up to Kim Kardashian.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The exes, who share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, parted ways after more than a decade of marriage.

Tom Brady no longer plays football. But he does play the field! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Said the couple at the time of their separation:

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL, hence why the couple eventually split. (Getty)

Shayk, for her part, shares a 6-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper from whom she split in 2019.

The model previously dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.

As for Bündchen? A source tells TMZ that she is totally and completely fine with Brady sleeping around… because that’s always how it works after you end a very long-term relationship.

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom?” this insider asks. “She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

