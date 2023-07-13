Where is Tori Spelling Living Amidst Split? Someone is Lying

Recently, eyewitnesses spotted Tori Spelling and her kids at a motel. It’s not just a rumor — they were there.

Tori is in the midst of a divorce, even if she and Dean McDermott haven’t commented on it since his short-lived announcement.

And the entire family very recently had to evacuate their former home. The worsening infestation had been killing them.

However, a new report says that Tori didn’t move into the motel because of Dean. Another, contradictory report says that she’s not living in a motel at all.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

An inside source spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 11 about Tori and her children’s stay at the $100-per-night motel.

Yes, she and all five of her children are living in a motel. That was Tori’s call.

But the insider alleges that this isn’t actually related to ongoing issues between Tori and Dean.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never seemed to have the happiest marriage on the planet. We’re just saying. (Getty)

So what’s the deal?

Apparently, the motel booking is entirely the result of the hazardous mold infestation that sent the family to the hospital repeatedly before forcing them to flee their home.

We should note that we here at THG had speculated that this was precisely the case during our earlier reporting. But it’s nice to hear confirmation!

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

“Tori and Dean are doing really good,” the source claimed.

“And,” the insider went on to add, “her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation.”

The source detailed: “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house.”

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

Remember, the family had numerous medical “mysteries,” including Tori’s 2022 hospitalization with breathing problems.

The source of the problem was mold. As it grew, it released more spores, which caused more damage.

“Tori is taking this issue very seriously,” the insider affirmed. “And isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

People spotted Tori over the weekend at the motel.

At the time of our earlier reporting, we speculated that they were staying there because of the mold.

In fact, we even noted that Tori’s renter’s insurance — to which she previously gave a shout-out while announcing the mold news in May — might be covering the bills.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

We’re not sure what to make of the claim that Tori and Dean are doing well these days. Because, you know, obviously they’re not.

Us Weekly was also the tabloid that reported that Dean didn’t really mean his divorce announcement right after he made it. Which follow-up reports and actions do not seem to support.

It’s possible that Us has an otherwise reliable source who is eager to present Tori’s marriage as healthier than it really is. Or maybe they’re somehow right? Who knows, at this point.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, People has a contradictory report about Tori’s living situation.

“Tori isn’t staying at a motel,” their inside source has claimed. “She’s staying with a friend.”

People is particularly reliable. But there are pictures of her at the motel. Is Dean staying there while Tori’s with a friend? Or is she telling different people different things while her life is a vortex of mold-ridden divorce chaos?