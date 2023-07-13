John David Duggar Allows Pilot License to Expire in Wake of Terrifying Plane Crash

John David Duggar may be done flying the friendly skies.

Perhaps because they haven’t always been so friendly to him.

According to official records, the second son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has chosen NOT to renew his pilot’s license; it is now listed as expired.

The apparent decision comes after Duggar crashed his Piper PA-30 on October 29, 2021 in Tennessee.

The terrifying accident took place with John David’s wife and daughter on board.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” John David and Abbie told Celebuzz in January 2022.

“We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October.

“We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

John David is (was?) such a passionate pilot that he proposed to Abbie inside of an airplane hanger in July 2018.

They exchanged vows that November after Abbie relocated to Arkansas.

“We all get to make our decision on what our standards are, and so, we chose to be able to have some contact versus no contact,” John David said of their courtship during a 2019 episode of Counting On.

“I’ll put my arm around her, give her a hug, and so we thought it was more appropriate in where we are in this stage of life.”

Based on a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board in 2021, there was “substantial” damage to Duggar’s aircraft… and the NTSB’s investigation into what transpired remains open.

We may never know exactly what happened.

But John David and his loved ones are fortunate to be alive, and it makes perfect sense to us why he seems to have chosen not to get behind the controls again.

The spouse are parents to a three-year old daughter named Grace and a nine-month old son named Charlie.

“We are now a family of 4,” the couple said last fall.

“We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

The happy couple initially confirmed they were expecting baby number-two in a special Mother’s Day post in 2022.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie captioned a May 8 Instagram snapshot on the couple’s joint account.