Olivia Plath Says She's "At Peace" in Life, Strongly Implies Her Marriage is Over

Olivia Plath has confirmed that her marriage is over.

Kind of. Sort of.

Okay, fine. Not really, we suppose.

But Olivia Plath sure doesn’t sound like a happily married woman at the moment, that much we can write with confidence.

Olivia Plath posted this photo in July 2023 amid rumors that her marriage was over. (Instagram)

Late last week, the The Welcome to Plathville cast member was asked by an Instagram follower about her levels of happiness these days.

The question came amid speculation that she’s in the middle of a divorce from husband Ethan.

“Thank you. I am very happy,” Plath replied, citing a family tragedy and continuing as follows:

“It seems ironic to say I’m happy because I posted about my brother dying in May very unexpectedly, and that has brought a lot of soul searching, days and nights.”

For those unaware, Olivia’s 15-year-old brother, Micah Meggs, was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric bike in May, prompting Plath to take an extended social media hiatus.

“When I went back home for his funeral, it to me, almost seemed like the crux of the world I grew up in, the fundamental Christian world, and the kind of world I want to create for myself as an adult,” the 25-year old went on in her latest video.

“What I want to live in. What I want to embody now.”

Olivia is estranged from most of her family members, many of which practice an extremely strict and conservative form of Christianity.

We’re throwing it back a little bit here to a photo of Ethan and Olivia from 2021. (Instagram)

“It’s been a hard process, but I am at peace with the journey that I am on and where I am in life, and I guess that brings some level of happiness despite the fine lines and wrinkles,” Plath added.

Olivia also spoke about having “healthy tears” and travel plans, yet notably did not mention her husband in any of the her Q&A video responses.

This, after Olivia’s sister wrote the following online last month:

I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon.

Looking for a vibrator? Olivia Plath says she has the perfect one for you! (Instagram)

Olivia later replied to this post and emphasized how she’s “distant” from her sister and said her sister is not a “reliable source.”

But she didn’t come out and shoot down the divorce rumor, either.

Back in 2021, Olivia and Ethan did separate for a period of time.

They moved to Minnesota a few months ago and Olivia has posted here and there about life up north, far away from the in-laws with whom she doesn’t get along… yet it’s still very possible the relationship is in turmoil.

“There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!” Olivia simply added in June.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath have not always had smooth sailing in their relationship. (Instagram)

The last time Olivia shared a post on Instagram with her husband was in November 2022… and his last ode to his wife was on January 8, although he has continued to Like her posts as recently as June 4.

Ethan also reunited with his siblings in March — after a period of estrangement — while on a road trip to bring his classic cars from Florida to Minnesota.

Olivia did not appear to be on the trip.