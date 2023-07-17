Jill Duggar: Brutally Mom-Shamed After Sharing Breast Milk Photo on Instagram

Jill Duggar has received just about every type of criticism imaginable during her years in the spotlight.

And unfortunately, mom-shaming Duggar women has become a favorite pastime of social media trolls in recent years.

Don’t get us wrong, the Duggars are the most effed-up family in the history of reality television, but Jill and her sisters should be praised for surviving Jim Bob’s fertility cult, not berated every time they post about their personal lives.

The latest example of this phenomenon came when Jill shared a photo of her breast milk pump over the weekend.

Jill Duggar shared a photo of her breast milk pump on Instagram in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I know this pump pic kinda dates me since I’m not using one of those new-fangled pumps that make the on-the-go sessions easier….but this one still works after eight years, so why get a new one??” she captioned the pic.

For the most part, fans enjoyed this relatable bit of mom content, but a few trolls complained about Jill sharing something that they didn’t “want to see.”

“Why is this on my feed? Don’t care,” wrote one such hater, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Yes, people are still posting “who cares?” comments in 2023, having apparently not yet figured out that when you encounter something on the internet that doesn’t interest you, all you have to do is keep scrolling.

Thankfully, other commenters were quick to come to Jill’s defense, with one praising her “for being a real mom.”

“That was so unnecessarily mean,” another person added.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I love this. An accurate representation of milk output,” a third chimed in.

“I can relate. I now have an 11 & 12-year-old. But those travel and nursing trips will forever be good memories,” a fourth wrote.

“Love that you are promoting breastfeeding on your platform. You go, girl!” another user enthused.

Jill Duggar posted this photo on Instagram in 2022 following a lengthy hiatus from the site. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Pump on, sister! Lots of laughs. I’m on the road doing the same thing right now!” yet another commented.

The situation typifies Jill’s Instagram experience in recent weeks.

As you’re probably aware, Jill bravely spoke out against her upbringing in the recent Amazon Prime documentary, Shiny Happy People, and she gained a lot of fans — and defenders — in the process.

This new dynamic is evident in a recent photo that Jill posted of her messy kitchen.

Jill Duggar shared this photo of her kitchen in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The pic shows a stylist who was on hand to help with promotional photos for Jill’s upcoming memoir.

Commenters, of course, fixated on the cluttered table, but amazingly, the critics were drowned out by the fans who praised Jill for her “realness” in sharing such a photo.

Yes, it seems that in the wake of her family’s latest PR crisis, Jill is more popular than ever!

We’re guessing she’ll have no problem moving copies of her book!