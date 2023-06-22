Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath "In Middle of a Divorce," Family Member States Plainly

It may very well be all over for Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath.

The reality stars, who moved late last year to Minnesota and who had seemingly come back strong after nearly breaking up a couple years ago, are on the verge of an official split.

This, according to someone who would apparently know well.

This, according to Olivia’s very own sister.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath have not always had smooth sailing in their relationship. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, RealiTeaSquad’s Sarah Howes shared a YouTube video titled “The Plaths Feud Over SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Doc.”

The footage was centered on a recent Amazon Prime documentary that chronicles the Duggar family and the church they were raised in — because Olivia recently said she can relate to this sort of upbringing.

In the comments section of the video, Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts wrote the following:

I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon.

(Instagram)

Olivia’s sister didn’t elaborate.

However, Welcome to Plathville fans can’t exactly be shocked by this news… if it’s accurate.

In September 2021, Olivia and Ethan separated.

“I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I’m not really able to have a relationship with him,” the 23-year old told producers on air at the time.

The couple had been arguing for awhile back then over where to live and over how much Olivia had allegedly changed since the spouses got together.

Olivia Plath shared this romantic photo of herself and her husband on her official Instagram page in late 2022. (Instagram)

Olivia even moved out in 2021.

“I wanted Ethan to be able to make his own decisions and choices, and sometimes I’m really afraid that Ethan goes along with what I say, just because he doesn’t want to make me upset,” she explained of her reasoning for this decision.

“But that’s not good for him either.”

The TLC personalities got married in October 2018 after being engaged for nearly a year.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are staring each other down in this scene from Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia has often clashed with Ethan’s ultra conservative parents, though, creating an endless amount of tension between her and her husband.

“Our relationship almost had to hit rock bottom for us to kind of wake up, prioritize and actually deal with our own problems,” Olivia told Us Weekly in August 2021.

“It really sucked hitting rock bottom. When we started [Season 3]… everything [was] not going well at all and kind of came to a head within the first few weeks.

“It also means that as uncomfortable as the first few episodes and scenes are going to be, it gets a lot better. It gets worse before it gets better. … We’re in a much better place now.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath delve into some of their relationship issues in this scene from their reality show. (TLC)

That was back then.

Now, things might have fully and officially fallen apart.

In May, tragically, Olivia’s little brother, Micah Meggs, died at the age of 15 after getting into a bike accident.

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” Plath wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

“I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”