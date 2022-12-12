Olivia Plath: Life in Minnesota is Insane, But Awesome!

No address.

New lease on life.

So says Olivia Plath in a social media update from late last week, as the veteran reality star confirmed that she and her husband, Ethan, are, indeed now residents of Minnesota.

We first helped break this news in November.

Olivia Plath shared this romantic photo of herself and her husband on her official Instagram page in late 2022.

“Cat’s out of the bag. If you didn’t know, Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple weeks ago,” Olivia told followers by way of her own confirmation, continuing as follows:

“The past few weeks have been insane, moving from Florida, trying to find an apartment, buying a new car, making this apartment look like a home.”

It’s unclear exactly where Ethan and Olivia’s apartment is, or how far it is from the former’s grandparents’ farm.

But it’s not exactly unclear why the spouses felt the need to make this move.

“Happy 5-year smooch-iversary,” wrote Olivia Plath as a caption to this photograph.

Toward the end of the latest Welcome to Plathville season, viewers witnessed tension escalate to an all-time high between Olivia and her in-laws.

At a family gathering to honor the birthday of Joshua Plath, who died at 17 months old in 2008, Olivia suffered some kind of breakdown.

“Today I have officially reached my breaking point with all of this drama,” Moriah Plath said back in an interview, referring to whatever transpired.

“I am so done. I am so over it. I’m just tired of fragile relationships.

“If you have to constantly walk on eggshells around somebody’s feelings, if you spend three to four years of your life trying to make that person happy and then you make one decision that doesn’t make ’em happy and it affects your whole relationship?”

Looking for a vibrator? Olivia Plath says she has the perfect one for you!

In her aforementioned post, meanwhile, Olivia revealed that the transition all the way up north has her way behind on work, as well as answering DMs and other kinds of messages.

“I’m not a huge cold weather person, so winter’s going to be interesting,” Olive said.

“But I am a big outdoorsy person!

“So, I plan to spend my time skiing, and snowboarding, and making memories with our amazing family up here that we love to pieces.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

We doubt she plans on talking to Moriah or any of Ethan’s siblings any time soon, either.

This past August, they released a scathing statement … clearly aimed at Olivia and all the trouble she had caused, specifically the rivalry she carried on with their mother, Kim.

“We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message opened.

“While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.

“That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart.”

Olivia Plath smiles here for the camera via a confessional on the show Welcome to Plathville.

The message, which did not cite Olivia by name, went on:

“Some of us kids have been rebels and are finding our place in life and are very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family… no matter what choices we make or who we become…

“Please remember that we are human and do make mistakes. Nobody is perfect and we continue to learn and grow with everyday. Not one person is at fault…

“We ask that you have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life.”

Considering the tone and theme of this statement, not exactly a shocked that Olivia felt a need to move away and start over, is it?