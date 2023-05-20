Olivia Plath Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Brother

Simply. Devastating.

On Thursday, two weeks after her 15-year old brother Michael was killed in a tragic bicycle accident, Olivia Plath shared a lengthy statement on Instagram and Facebook.

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible,” the Welcome to Plathville cast member wrote to open this tribute.

(TLC)

She went on to address her late sibling directly, writing:

“You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are.”

According to the Roanoke Times, the teenager died on May 4 in Franklin County, Virginia, after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike late at night.

Micah’s cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso by medical examiner in Franklin County.

Olivia Plath looks very sad in this TLC confessional. (TLC)

“I will miss your laugh so much,” continued Olivia, who is married to Ethan Plath and who been estranged for years from both her own family and also from her controlling in-laws.

“I hadn’t been allowed to see my younger brother Micah for several years, because as an adult I’ve chosen a non-religious different life path than my parents.

“I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life.”

Along with these heartfelt words, Olivia included a montage of throwback photos featuring Micah, such as the one below:

(Instagram)

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” Olivia wrote via her Instagram Stories the day after the May 4 incident.

“I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

Truly awful all around.

“I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today,” Olivia continued in her initial statement. “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Olivia Plath sits down here and talks about her marriage on an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Added Olivia this week:

“When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday.

“I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him.

“I’ve often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I’ll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have.

“Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him.”

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are posing here for a promotional photo on behalf of TLC. (TLC)

Olivia and her husband relocated late last year to Minnesota.

According to Micah’s online obituary, he was the ninth of 10 children.

He’s being remembered as someone who “enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman.”

Per this same obituary, Micaeh also enjoyed “displaying his trophies and making video tutorials to teach others how to enjoy the life he loved.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Concluded Plath in this terrible case:

Micah suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed.

In lieu of flowers my family is requesting that those who are so inclined to donate to the Brachial Plexus foundation. Donations can be made at ubpn.org.

Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident.

Life isn’t promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today.