Meri Brown Reunites with Daughter Leon at Gwendlyn’s Wedding: See the Photo!

For Meri Brown, this past Saturday served as an especially special occasion.

First, we documented previously on this website, the Sister Wives star attended the wedding of Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz.

“What a fun night celebrating them!” Meri wrote as a caption to the following photo on Instagram.

“@gwendlynbrown truly is a blessing to me, and I’m so grateful for her love! Wishing them both a lifetime full of love and laughter!”

Happy wedding day! Meri Brown poses here with Gwendlyn and Beatriz. (Instagram)

Elsewhere, meanwhile, at the same event, Meri got to spend time with her daughter, Leon.

In the middle of celebrating the newlyweds, the mother and her only child posed together for a sweet reunion photograph… which Brown also uploaded to social media.

“Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains,” Meri, who shares Leon with ex-husband Kody Brown, captioned the post.

Check out the lovely picture below:

Meri Brown and her daughter pose here at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. (THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM)

Leon came out as transgender in June 2022, confirming they use they/them pronouns.

The reality star also said they were “sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries” by choosing not to interact with those who “choose to not use my correct name or pronouns.”

Added Leon at the time:

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.

“Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Meri Brown Supports Leon Brown’s Announcement That They’re Trans and Queer: ‘You Are My Sunshine’ (Instagram)

In January 2023, Leon underwent gender reassignment surgery.

And then earlier this month, Leon shared on Instagram that they were “feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME” amid the rise in proposed anti-trans bills emerging across the United States.

“Reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence,” they wrote.

“We will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy.

“Like today, I spent some quality time outside, doing absolutely nothing & feeling grateful to exist as I am.

“And then I came home & watched fried green tomatoes because it was my favorite as a child, and cried when I remembered why.”

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

As for Meri?

She’s been nothing but supportive.

The TLC personality celebrated Leon in March in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“I see you! I love you! I got you!” Brown wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Leon and their partner Audrey Kriss, adding the message:

“Protect trans kids.”

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres August 20 at 10/9 on TLC.