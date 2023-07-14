Is Kim Kardashian Going to Be The Bachelorette?

Kim Kardashian dropped a potential bombshell on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Standing in front of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on the July 13 installment of this Hulu reality show, Kim made it sound as if she had lined up her next starring role.

“No one knows.

“So … an executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills,” she told these loved one, referring to the Executive Vice President of Unscripted content for Disney — which owns both Hulu and ABC.

“

Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Getty)

Continued Kim:

“They wanted to call me directly and then I was gonna connect them with you once I decided if I was gonna do it or not.

“I’m gonna do the show The Bachelorette.”

Whoa there! Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette?!? Everyone standing in front of her at the time reacted in disbelief… but mother Kris went a step farther.

(Hulu)

“No, not happening. Nope,” Kris said in a confessional.

“I’m not momager, manager, mother, name a title, I’ll put any hat on that you want. But you’re not doing this.”

Kris, of course, has controlled every aspect of her daughter’s career… including orchestrating the Kim Kardashian sex tape that made this family famous.

Khloe, for her part, also seemed skeptical, telling her sister:

“100% you’re not doing this. There’s no way in hell she’s doing this.”

Pairing platinum tresses with black roots, Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

At one point on the episode, Kris even called Mills to confirm the alleged news… and the Disney executive said they were “90 percent of the way there” on getting Kim’s season of The Bachelorette settled.

And yet… Kris wasn’t having it, telling Mills it wasn’t “exactly the space” she pictured Kim in.

Finally, in the wake of this conversation, Kim spoke up and cleared the controversial air.

To hear Kim Kardashian tell it, she could not have been more mindful of her sister’s wedding and feelings. And she claimed to have the receipts to prove it. (Hulu)

She was just kidding!

“These kids love a good prank,” Kris said in her confessional. “And I’m always the victim of the prank!”

We’re guessing this episode was filmed back on April Fool’s Day, although Jenner likely should have been aware from the outset that it was a joke if so.

The Kardashians may also be desperate for some content if its dedicating this much time on an episode to a prank.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023. (Getty)

In other news related to Kim’s love life, she may have hooked up with Tom Brady the other day.

No word on how Kanye West feels about this possible connection.

But we’re assuming Brady doesn’t care.