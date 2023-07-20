Mady Gosselin Fires Back at Brother, Says "Violent" Collin Has "Threatened" Her

It appears as if Jon and Kate Gosselin have passed their ugly feud on to their children.

And it’s all extremely sad to witness.

As previously documented on this website, Collin Gosselin is featured in a current VICE TV documentary titled Dark Side of the 2000s.

Via episodes that have aired thus far, along with excerpts that have been released online, we’ve heard Collin delve into the ugly details behind his estrangement from mother Kate Gosselin.

Jon Gosselin has a solid relationship with son Collin and daughter Hannah. And then no other kids of his. (Instagram)

Most notably, the 19-year old has spoken at length about how Kate sent him away in 2016 to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Pennsylvania without much of an explanation.

Collin thinks she was the target of his mom’s anger.

In even more disturbing news, Collin says Kate abused him and locked him up in this institution in order to keep him quiet.

Now, meanwhile, Mady Gosselin has made a rare statement that addresses her brother’s allegations — and which hurls a few accusations in Collin’s direction as well.

Mady Gosselin has Jon and Kate for parents. Sucks for her, doesn’t it? (Instagram)

“I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight,” the Kate Plus 8 alum began.

“I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year).

“Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life.”

Indeed… Collin lives with his sister Hannah and his dad, Jon, but has no contact with his other six siblings.

Collin Gosselin sits down here for an interview with VICE TV. (Instagram)

Mady proceeded to outline the morals that she’s adopted in adulthood, alleging that Collin’s personal beliefs no longer align with them.

“Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private,” she continued, later stating there’s “no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.”

As you can see below, Mady would like “peace and privacy,” along with the end of all hate mail.

“I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them,” she writes.

(Instagram)

In the episode of the aforementioned documentary titled Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus, Collin claimed his mom “drove a barrier” between himself and his siblings, adding:

“I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know, and take back that time we didn’t have.”

Hannah, meanwhile, backed up her brother’s claims, saying that during childhood:

“He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.”

Collin Gosselin posted this photo on his personal Instagram page in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Collin has been raised by father Jon Gosselin after Jon freed the teenager from the Pennsylvania mental health facility in late 2017.

Speaking to VICE, he described the emotional toll of being in the facility before Jon took him in, saying on air:

“It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. I had no support system. It was scary.

“I was confused, I was lost.”

Kate Gosselin no longer speaks to son Collin. It’s very sad. (TLC)

Hannah, Collin and Jon were the only Gosselin family members to appear in the VICE TV series.

The episode noted that Kate — who also shares Mady’s twin Cara, and remaining sextuplets Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis with ex-husband Jon — declined to participate.