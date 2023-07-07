Jinger Duggar Confirms Arrival of More Duggar Grandchildren, Hints That She's Banned From Her Parents' Home

With everything that’s been going on in the Duggars’ world, it makes sense that Jim Bob, Michelle, and most of their kids would prefer to keep a low profile these days.

But while her brothers and sisters cower and hope that the backlash from Amazon’s anti-Duggar docu-series will blow over, Jinger Duggar is releasing some footage of her own.

And while it might not be as scandalous as Shiny Happy People, Jinger’s mini-doc is creating quite a stir of its own.

The video — which was posted to Jinger’s YouTube page earlier this week — focuses on a recent trip home to Arkansas that Jinger made with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar recently returned to Arkansas from her new home in LA. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jinger doesn’t share all of Jim Bob Duggar’s ridiculous beliefs, which means she’ll never be fully accepted in the home she grew up in.

But it seems that she and Jeremy made the most of their visit and successfully kept the peace.

At one point during the trip, Jinger hit the town with her mother, and her many sisters and sisters-in-law.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell could be seen carrying an infant child into a restaurant.

It’s long been rumored that Kendra and Joseph had secretly welcomed a fourth child, and the video seemed to confirm that.

That would bring the total number of Duggar grandchildren to a whopping 31!

Kendra Caldwell is rumored to have given birth to her fourth child. The wife of Joe Duggar never went public with her pregnancy. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And that wasn’t the only subtle reveal contained in Jinger’s latest YouTube post.

On Reddit, many commenters noted that Jinger didn’t shoot any footage inside the infamous Duggar compound, a fact that led many to conclude that she’s not allowed inside the home.

“I can’t see Jinger or Jeremy wanting to spend more time than necessary in the chaos,” one observer wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

On July 4, Jinger Duggar marked the 2023 Independence Day celebration by visiting with family back in Arkansas — including sister Jill Duggar. Naturally, she vlogged about it. (YouTube)

“It is a possibility that Jinger decided herself she does not want to go there,” another added.

“It’s just as possible that Jinger has no interest in visiting or staying at [her parents’ house]. I know I wouldn’t if I was in her shoes. I’d rather stay at Joy’s house too,” a third chimed in.

“Let’s be real – there is no room in [Jim Bob and Michelle’s house] for them. Where would they stay? It’s not like there are a ton of guest rooms,” a fourth noted.

“I’d say they probably prefer to stay at a siblings home so they can have somewhere for them and their kids to sleep.”

Jinger made some time to visit with Jill Duggar, who’s definitely not welcome in her parents’ home.

And it seems that at night, she and Jeremy stayed in the tiny home of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Is Jinger actually banned from the notorious Duggar compound?

Sadly, it seems she’s keeping mum, so we might have to wait until the next Amazon doc for that kind of dirt!