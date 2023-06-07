Anna Duggar Blasts Jill as "Toxic," Refuses to Watch Anti-Duggar Amazon Documentary

It’s only been a few days since the Duggar documentary Shiny Happy People premiered on Amazon Prime Video, but the project has already become a topic of widespread discussion and intense debate.

And much of that debate has taken place within the Duggar family.

If you’ve watched the doc, then you know that Jill Duggar criticizes her parents in on-camera interview segments.

Jill reveals that she was forced to give birth on camera and coerced into publicly defending Josh Duggar, who molested Jill and three of her sisters when they were children.

Jill has received a tremendous amount of praise for her willingness to tell her story.

But not surprisingly, she’s also received some criticism from people close to her — or formerly close to her.

First, Jed Duggar spoke out against Jill.

Shortly thereafter, Jinger Duggar threw shade at Jill and hinted that she’s not to be trusted.

Now, sources close to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, have indicated that she’s absolutely furious with her sister-in-law.

“Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill. While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic,” one insider tells In Touch.

Interestingly, it seems that Anna is no longer an adherent of the Insitute for Basic Life Principles — the cult-like organization that formed the basis for Jim Bob’s most controversial beliefs.

But while she no longer sees eye-to-eye with her father-in-law on ideological matters, she’s still taking Jim Bob’s side in his never-ending battle against Jill.

“Anna’s faith has been tested enough, but apparently she’s still a strong believer. She has shifted away from the core beliefs of IBLP, but her faith is all she has,” the source says.

“Some say Anna needs to watch it, to get another wake up call, but she’s not ready. She’s still trying to cope with what Josh did.”

In the Amazon doc, Jill is critical of both Josh and Jim Bob, as she accuses her father of creating the culture of abuse that enabled his eldest son to get away with so much for so long.

“My dad does control a lot of things in the family,” Jill says at one point in the series.

“Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.”

Derick then confirmed that he and Jill are “very much on the outside with the family” as a result of their outspokenness.

Obviously, the documentary is unlikely to improve Jill’s relationships with her estranged relatives.

Of course, she knew that going into the project, and she decided to speak out anyway.

And for that, she deserves a world of praise.