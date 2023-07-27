Jill Duggar Criticizes Her Parents "All the Time" Because She "Wants the Truth Out," Insider Claims

Jill Duggar is not exactly close with her parents.

In fact, Jill cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle several years ago, and it seems that she has no regrets about that decision.

But parents tend to loom large over their kids’ lives even when they’re no longer present.

So while Jill may not have spoken with her parents in quite some time, it should come as no surprise that they’re still very much on her mind.

Jill has a memoir coming out in September, and you can bet that it won’t portray her parents in a very flattering light.

Insiders close to Jill say that she’s committed to revealing the truth about her upbringing, and she’s not worried about whose feelings might get hurt in the process.

“Jill continues to criticize her parents all the time both publicly and privately,” one source recently told In Touch.

“Jill feels like she needs to do this for her own healing,” the insider continued, adding:

“She wants the truth out.”

Yes, it seems that Jill has not been holding back when discussing her parents privately.

And soon, readers will be privy to a bit of what she’s been saying behind closed doors.

Jill, of course, was the only one of her parents’ children to participate in the recent Amazon Prime docu-series Shiny Happy People.

She wasn’t exactly complimentary in her comments about Jim Bob and Michelle, but fans expect that Jill will be even more blunt in her memoir.

And based on her remarks about the project, they may be onto something.

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced,” Jill wrote on Instagram the day the book was announced.

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

We’ve learned a lot in recent years about Jim Bob Duggar’s bizarre belief system and the impact it had upon his children.

But there’s likely a good deal that we still don’t know about what went on behind the scenes during the Duggar family’s relatively short time as reality TV stars.

Jill’s book promises to go a long way toward telling the rest of the story.

And that’s exactly what her parents are afraid of.

Jim Bob and Michelle might not be in contact with Jill anymore, but you can be sure her name is being brought up quite a bit in their house these days!