Teresa Giudice Trashes Sofía Vergara as the "Rudest" Celebrity Ever, Sounds Very Racist

Teresa Giudice has decided to kick Sofia Vergara when she’s down.

As previously reported, Vergara split from husband Joe Manganiello this month after seven years of marriage, stating at the time:

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Despite this request for privacy, however?

Teresa Giudice is sending quite the message with this shirt, isn’t she? (Instagram)

Giudice has gone public with a complaint against the Modern Family cast member.

During the latest episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, the Real Housewives of New Jersey slammed Vergara as “the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

And one has to figure… Giudice has met, like, dozens and dozens of women over the course of her life.

Speaking with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice hearkened back to an incident from 2017, where Vergara allegedly appeared hesitant to snap a picture with the reality star backstage at a talk show.

Joe Manganiello and SofÃ­a Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” Giudice recalled, at one point mocking Vergara’s Colombian accent and adding:

“I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’”

Teresa was very offended by this remark.

She seemed to then imply that Vergara should be kinder simply because she’s an immigrant.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister are cohosts of the Namaste B$tches. They launched the project in September 2021. (YouTube)

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you,’” Giudice went on.

“I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

The Bravo personality even referenced Vergara’s native city of Barranquilla, Colombia for some reason.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the premiere of a movie at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019. (Getty)

“It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said.

“I’m so not a fan of her.”

By Teresa’s logic here, it’s more acceptable for one to have bad manners if one did start out on top; if one, we don’t know, was born into money and then lied to the government about how much money one had and then went to jail for this criminal offense.

That’s certainly an interesting perspective, huh?

In late July of 2023, Teresa Giudice wore bubblegum pink at a Barbie-oriented party. Some Instagram commenters had … questions … about her appearance. (Instagram)

Perhaps instead of judging others based on one interaction, Giudice should spend more time looking less incredibly fake.

We’re just sayin.

It’s just a suggestion.

