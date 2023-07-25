When you have 19 kids, it’s inevitable that some of them are going to get more attention than others.

And that’s doubly true when your massive brood stars in a popular TV show, but then the entire family slinks back into obscurity following a series of scandals! Happens all the time!

So while some of Jim and Michelle Duggars’ children became famous and others became infamous, several of them just sort of slipped through the cracks.

Take Jackson Duggar, for example.

Jackson Duggar is one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s most seldom-seen children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jackson is 19 these days, but unlike some of his siblings, he seems to have little interest in becoming an influencer or launching any other kind of media career.

So while James Duggar is transforming himself into a YouTube star, Jackson has been keeping a low profile.

He’s not a recluse, however, as evidenced by a new photo that shows Jackson performing for a small crowd at a minor league baseball game.

Jackson Duggar sings with his choir at a baseball game in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jackson sang with the Gospel Light Baptist Church choir ahead of a Northwest Arkansas Naturals game earlier this week.

An Instagram page associated with the church snapped the photo above, and Duggar fans were quick to zero in on Jackson.

And as UK tabloid The Sun first reported, the reaction to Jackson’s unexpected Instagram cameo was overwhelmingly positive.

Jackson Duggar is shown in his early teens in this undated pic from his family’s Instagram page. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One commenter declared Jackson “best-looking” man to emerge from Jim Bob and Michelle’s sizable brood.

“Jackson is a good-looking kid. Definitely the best-looking of the boys,” this person wrote.

“He looks a bit less JimBobery than the other Duggar spawn…” another added.

The last time Jackson appeared on Instagram, the reaction to his pic was decidedly more mixed.

Jackson Duggar poses with a dead deer in this photo from 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jackson posed with a deer he had shot on the first day of the legal firearm deer-hunting season in Arkansas (the state allows bow hunting much earlier in the year).

“Jackson got a nice buck on Saturday, the opening day of gun season here in Arkansas!” the Duggars captioned the photo.

“We’ve already enjoyed some of the meat from his harvest! Deer jerky is one of our favorites to make. Jackson is a good shot, and becoming a great cook, too!”

Commenters harshly criticized the post, with one Instagram user calling it “graphic and cruel.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jim Bob and Michelle became famous for having a ridiculous number of kids, and the public later became fascinated with the Duggars’ bizarre belief system.

Shortly thereafter, of course, the family became infamous due to a series of shocking sexual abuse scandals.

Fans seem hopeful that Jackson might have survived all of that trauma relatively unscathed.

It seems unlikely, but we’re rooting for that outcome — and as long as we don’t know much about Jackson, there will always be a shred of hope!