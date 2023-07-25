Jon and Collin Gosselin Sued Over “Careless and Negligent” Car Accidents

More drama has befallen Jon Gosselin and Collin Gosselin.

This time, however, it has nothing to do with Jon’s ex-wife and Collin’s estranged mother.

According to court documents obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Collin was sued in Pennsylvania civil court for an accident he allegedly caused on July 1, 2021.

Jon was named as a co-defendant because he owned the car his son was driving at the time.

Jon Gosselin is a proud papa as he celebrates the high school graduation here of daughter Hannah and son Collin in 2023. (Instagram)

Based on these legal papers, the unnamed plaintiff claims she suffered sprained joints and injuries to her cervical spine as a result of Collin “carelessly and negligently” operating the vehicle.

She also states that she incurred a great deal of expenses because of the crash, and that she has had a “severe loss of earning and [an] impairment of earning power and capacity.”

Collin was 17 years old at the time of the incident.

The woman cites her “mental anguish and humiliation” that resulted from the accident as well.

The parties are expected to meet on September 26 for pre-arbitration conference to see if a settlement can be reached.

Jon Gosselin has a solid relationship with son Collin and daughter Hannah. And then no other kids of his. (Instagram)

Elsewhere… just 12 days after the first lawsuit was filed , a Pennsylvania grocery store filed a lawsuit against Collin Gosselin.

In this instance, the plaintiff says that Collin caused a car accident in November 2022 that allegedly caused “substantial damage” to the grocery store’s tractor trailer.

(Collin has said he fell asleep behind the wheel at the time.)

The establishment alleges that the accident resulted in $24,325 in damages and that Collin owes all of this amount, plus interest and legal fees.

Collin Gosselin sits down here for an interview with VICE TV. (Instagram)

News of these lawsuits has come to light just as Collin is back in the news for an interview he gave to VICE TV for its documentary, Dark Side of the 2000s.

As part of this Q&A, the teenager says his mother abused him as a child and sent him off to a mental health facility in order to keep him quiet.

The allegation prompted Kate Gosselin to issue a lengthy statement of her own in response.

Kate Gosselin no longer speaks to son Collin. It’s very sad. (TLC)

“My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” the mother of eight wrote on Instagram.

“For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs.

“Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him.

“Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.

“As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.”

Kate Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

She concluded:

“Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help.

“His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.

“What his sister Mady posted on social media recently is completely accurate and I deeply appreciate her bravery in doing so.

“This is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time.”