Realtor Who Mocked Tori Spelling Mold Crisis Apologizes: It's Part of My Job Somehow!!

Last week, Tori Spelling exposed a realtor who made fun of her in the wrong groupchat.

As in, he meant to make fun of her behind her back. Instead, he sent his mockery directly to her phone. Whoops!

Tori put the guy on blast, showing the texts and name-dropping the realty firm.

Now, the realtor claims that ridiculing Tori’s plight — including her family’s potentially lethal mold infestation — was just part of his job.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

Mocking texts to the wrong person

Last Friday, Tori Spelling shared a scathing post to her Instagram Story.

As we reported, the post contained a text exchange with Robert Vinson, a Los Angeles realtor of Vinson Group Real Estate.

Initially, we noted that we could not authenticate the texts. However, Vinson’s subsequent statements seem to confirm that they’re the real deal.

In an Instagram Story post, Tori Spelling accused a realtor of mocking her troubles. Apparently, he sent texts about her to her instead of to its intended recipient. Whoops! (Instagram)

“The latest bizarre inquiry,” begins Vinson’s message in what appears to have been the wrong groupchat.

“I’m sorry?” Tori Spelling replies, giving the guy a solid chance to catch his mistake before it’s too late. “I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me.”

“It is more for Karen,” reads Vinson’s response. “Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

She tells him who she is

“This is Tori Spelling,” Tori then revealed. Which … must have made that a pretty awkward moment for him.

It already was for her, of course. He was mocking her family’s plight to her face, even if he didn’t know it before her reply.

“Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails,” Tori scolded sarcastically. “Kids in crisis is amusing.”

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

“And this human is a father!” Tori noted. “I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness.”

Publicly, she called out: “Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate!”

Tori spelled out the circumstances: “My 5 kids are going thru Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?”

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

The realtor replies after backlash

Vinson contacted People with a message defending his earlier, less polite, accidental message.

“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood,” he wrote.

“As a real estate broker I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with,” he added.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

“Ms. Spelling texted me asking for a one month rental,” Vinson detailed.

“Concerned that I was dealing with a scam,” he explained, “I texted ‘How can I confirm it is you.'”

Vinson added: “I never received a call back from the text. I am now being publicly shamed for my due diligence.”

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

The apology

“I sent Ms. Spelling the following text after being bombarded with vulgar messages from her followers,” he then wrote. We cannot confirm that he sent anything of the sort.

“I am sorry about the message,” Vinson allegedly continued. “I was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with.”

He then explained to her: “When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you.”

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Getty)

Truth be told … we have no idea how mocking a client is “due diligence.”

If you want to expose an impersonator, you mock the impersonator — not the person whom they are impersonating. Obviously.

Maybe we just don’t understand Los Angeles area real estate well enough to follow this? Hmmm.