Duggar Family Skips Funeral Services For Jim Bob's Veteran Uncle; Is It Because He Was Gay?

Last week, we reported on the news that Jim Bob Duggar’s uncle Tommy Lester had passed away at his home in Arkansas at the age of 75.

Police paid a visit to the Duggars’ home on the day of Tommy’s passing, and several outlets initially reported that the two events were related.

We later learned, however, that the police presence was a result of a previous guilty plea entered by Jim Bob’s daughter Jana.

But even thought the cops weren’t on hand to inform Jim Bob of his uncle’s passing, news travels fast in small towns, and the former reality star certainly would’ve learned of the death not long after it happened.

So the family’s absence from Tommy’s funeral came as something of a surprise, especially since Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, was scheduled to officiate.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Tommy Lester was laid to rest in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday.

He received full military honors due to his service in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

But Tommy’s famous nephew was not on hand, nor were his many children.

The reason, sadly, could be that Tommy was openly gay and spent most of his adult life happily married to a man Lawrence Nestrud.

The Duggars are vehemently anti-gay, and insiders say they had no contact with Tommy during the final years of his life.

“Tommy removed himself from the family decades ago,” one source tells The Sun.

“Nobody kept in touch with him at all. All the family knows is that he was gay and was married. He separated himself from the family when the oldest Duggar children were young.”

Despite the long period during which Tommy had no contact with the Duggars, Ben stepped down as the officiant for his funeral so recently that his name is still listed in the obituary.

Seewald is rather progressive by evangelical standards, but like all Duggars, he’s hesitant to defy Jim Bob’s ridiculous belief system, and he might have felt pressured to step down at the last minute.

As for Tommy, it seems he died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack at his home.

“The First Responders located Tommy Lester in the master bathroom of the residence. First Responders moved Tommy to the living room and attempted life-saving medical treatment on Tommy,” reads a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

“I was told they attempted life-saving medical treatment until Tommy passed away.”

Police say Tommy “had not felt well and fell down multiple times the night before” and appeared to have died of natural causes.”

In his obituary, Tommy is described as “kind, gentle, and intelligent.”

The obit also notes that is survived by his spouse, Lawerence Nestrud; two siblings, Billie Lester of Farmington, Arkansas and Connie Beard and her husband Layne of Pea Ridge, Arkansas and a host of extended family members.”

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.