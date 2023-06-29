Police Visited Duggar Home as Part of Investigation Into Jana Duggar [Report]

Early on Sunday morning, police paid an unexpected visit to the home of Jim Bob Duggar.

If you’re at all familiar with his bizarre life and career, you know that Jim Bob has been involved in countless scandals, and for a while this week, it looked as though he was wrapped up in yet another.

Multiple outlets noted that an uncle of Jim Bob’s had died the same day that police arrived at the Duggar compound, and it initially looked as though the two incidents were connected.

Now, however, it seems that the visit had to do with a largely forgotten scandal from the family’s recent past.

Back in September of 2021, Jim Bob’s eldest daughter Jana Duggar was arrested for child endangerment.

The incident seems to have stemmed from a genuine mistake:

A minor that was under Jana’s care wandered off from the family’s property and law enforcement assisted the Duggars in locating the young child and bringing them home.

Jana pled guilty to the charges against her and posted an explanation on her social media accounts.

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she wrote.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police,” Jana continued.

“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” she concluded.

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

According to a new report from In Touch, the recent police visit was part of a follow-up investigation into Jana’s misdemeanor.

The Duggars are attempting to create the impression that the visit was routine — but the fact that police arrived at 8:26 am on a Sunday morning indicates otherwise.

According to In Touch, the police presence was the result of “an unknown incident.”

No arrests were made, and it appears that no additional charges were filed, so we might never find out exactly what transpired.

So we guess the Duggar family will be holding on to yet another secret.

Insiders say the family has become quite unpopular in the Springdale area of Arkansas, so it’s possible that a neighbor called the police.

We’d suggest that Jim Bob and his family relocate, but these days, the Duggars are unpopular everywhere!