Look Out, Jim Bob and Michelle! Jill Duggar’s Memoir is Already a Huge Seller!

We have some more bad news for Jim Bob Duggar.

In the wake of police raiding his property in Arkansas… and in the wake of reports that he’s struggling financially… we’ve now learned the following:

Lots of people want to read every drop of tea that his daughter is about to spill in her upcoming memoir.

According to an insider who spoke with famous Twitter user Yashar Ali, Jill Duggar’s memoir, “Counting The Cost,” has already pre-sold thousands and thousands of copies.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

This popularity tracks with the fact that the book was initially scheduled to be released in January — but the publishing company then moved it up four months.

It will now come out on September 13.

Jill, meanwhile, is featured on the Amazon Prime documentary that aims to expose both her parents and the church in which they belong as being dangerous and flat-out evil.

At one point in her interview for “Shiny Happy People,” Jill says her dad forced her to give birth on camera; and that she never got fully paid for her roles on 19 Kids and Counting or its spinoff, Counting On.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

As for Duggar’s memoir?

“The book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful,” she writes on Instagram.

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Conclude Jill on her social media page:

“Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars.

“Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have cut ties with Jim Bob. (Instagram)

Simon & Schuster has also teased the book as follows:

For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets.

Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey.

Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty.

