Christine Brown’s Fiance Formally Introduces Himself to Sister Wives Fans

About five months after Christine Brown went public with her new relationship, the man who comprises one half of this relationship has finally introduced himself to the public.

Better late than never.

Isn’t that right, David Woolley?

On July 9, the man who also proposed to this Sister Wives star shared a carousal of photos on Instagram and wrote the following…

Looks like a fun hike! David Woolley shared this photo of himself and Christine Brown out and about in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Hello! Im sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren.

I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!

Thanks to the Internet, of course, most Sister Wives fans and viewers became intimately aware of details such as these back when Brown announced her romance on Valentine’s Day.

While blotting out the faces of some of his children on his latest post, however, Woolley continued over the weekend:

Half of my kids do not want to be in the spot light, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here.

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

Christine and David have spent plenty of time with each other’s kids ever since getting engaged.

Just last week, Brown shared a sweet image in honor of July Fourth that featured her, Woolley and many of her offspring.

Added Woolley in his revealing caption:

I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere.

I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years. I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

Woolley, of course, is the first person Christine has been with since she broke up with Kody Brown in November 2021.

She referred to David as her “soulmate” way back in February, while Woolley often calls his fiancee his “queen.”

So this a little bit about me, I’m glad to be here! David concluded in this somewhat formal post.

And I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

That marital future may start very soon, too.

In late May, a source told The Sun that Brown and Woolley may be walking down the aisle some time this month.

“They’re looking at multiple venues – one is a popular ski resort,” the Sun source continued at the time.

“They’d love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background.”

We’d love to be there for it, but odds are extremely high that TLC cameras will be rolling and we’ll be able to see the vows get exchanged at some point on Sister Wives Season 18.

We can’t wait!