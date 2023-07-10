Mackenzie Standifer Claps Back at Trolls Who Say She "Deserved" to Be Abused By Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards might be the worst husband in the history of the Teen Mom franchise, which is really saying something.

And of course, no one has suffered more on Ryan’s account than his estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Currently, Edwards is in prison after being arrested for stalking and harassing Standifer.

During his latest bender, Ryan broke in to the house he once shared with Mackenzie and trashed the place so badly that it was rendered unlivable.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ryan is currently awaiting trial, and since he was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest, it’s possible that he could be locked up for several years.

That’s bad news for Ryan — but great news for Mackenzie, who’s finally enjoying some freedom after years of being tethered to an abusive, narcissistic addict.

Mack has been keeping a low profile in the months since Ryan’s latest arrest, but she returned to TikTok this week to send a message to the trolls and haters who think that she deserved to be abused.

Mackenzie has a message for all the haters out there. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sitting in her car with what looked to be a set of scrubs on, Mackenzie mouthed the following words:

“B–ches be like, ‘Um, I heard something about you.’ Uh, okay, cool. Go do it again, Debbie. I don’t give a f–k.”

The caption she added to the video made it clear that the intended target was the critics who accused her of ignoring Ryan’s red flags:

“Me when someone says I deserved every bit of what happened,” Mackenzie wrote.

To be clear, Ryan was an addict with a long history of legal troubles and abusive behavior long before he met and married Mackenzie.

But that doesn’t mean that she’s in any way to blame for the abuse that she endured.

Mackenzie Standifer is not happy about the criticism she’s been receiving online. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For starters, she was 21 years old when she married Ryan.

He was an older, established television star, and he managed to conceal the worst parts of his character until Mackenzie had already committed herself to him.

Of course, none of that really matters, as abuse victims are literally never to blame for the actions of their abusers.

Mackenzie Standifer is sporting a different look these days. And while most fans seem to love the look, a handful of haters are giving her a hard time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’re sure Mack concurs with the belief that she stayed with Ryan longer than she should have, but it’s important to bear in mind that she has kids to take care of, and she may have thought that staying married was the best of way of providing them with stability and consistency.

And like many people with addicts in their lives, Mackenzie likely wanted to believe that Ryan would get clean, and that desire made her vulnerable to his frequent promises to sober up.

Whatever the case, she’s a victim who’s now going about the very difficult business of rebuilding her life, and the social media strangers who are making that process more difficult should probably take some time and reflect on why they’re so awful.