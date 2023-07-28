Jenelle Evans: Tyler Baltierra Joined OnlyFans Because He’s BROKE, Dude!

After Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, she spent several years struggling financially and launching one ill-fated business venture after another.

But earlier this year, she discovered the solution to all of her money problems.

Jenelle joined OnlyFans, and within a few weeks, she and her family were back on solid financial ground for the first time since MTV kicked her to the curb.

And now, it seems that other Teen Mom stars are following in Evans’ spicy footsteps.

This is a screen capture from a video Jenelle Evans uploaded to her Instagram page in March of 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This week, Tyler Baltierra revealed that he would be launching his own account on the popular adult site.

The announcement of Tyler’s foray into the world of adult content came from his wife, Catelynn Lowell, who seemed quite excited about the idea!

“@tyler-jrbaltierra has an Onlyfans now!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a link to her husband’s page.

Catelynn and Tyler have fallen on some hard times over the years. But they’re doing okay these days. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Oh my god. You have really done and did this sh-t. I’m so dead right now!” Tyler commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“For anyone wondering, though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there,” he continued.

“It will completely be in my wife’s control. She’s the boss. I’m just there to do as I’m told.”

Tyler has clearly been hitting the gym. He posted this selfie in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It wasn’t long before Jenelle offered her two cents on the situation.

Evans is trying to break into the world of day trading, and she hosted an Instagram Q&A this week that quickly veered into much spicier territory,

“Any advice on day trading or mentors you know of,” Evans asked her followers.

Jenelle Evans shared her feelings about OnlyFans during this Instagram Q&A from July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One commenter quickly changed the topic and asked for Jenelle’s thoughts on Tyler joining OnlyFans.

Evans seized the opportunity to throw some shade at her former Teen Mom bosses.

“Good for him,” she replied.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Seems like MTV is lowballing lots of people if everyone is looking for other sources of income.”

In his announcement post, Tyler threw clarified that he’s not “doing porn,” and Cate will just be posting some risqué content that he’s sent to her.

“To be completely fair, I’m NOT doing porn at all! Cate is just sharing the stuff that I personally send her!” he wrote.

“There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page she’s running.”

Farrah Abraham and Tyler Baltierra have never gotten along. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

From there Tyler threw some shade at Farrah Abraham, who famously launched an adult film career while still starring on Teen Mom.

“I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage, or make genital molds to sell!” Tyler wrote.

“Cate is being completely transparent and honest about it all! It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband. That’s literally it!” he continued, adding:

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pose for a cute photo together on their 15th anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“But I get why some people are comparing it to my former cast members’ endeavors, to be honest, and that’s totally valid!

“I just wanted to clarify what kind of content is actually being shared on there in case anyone thought otherwise.”

Not surprisingly, Farrah was not happy with Tyler’s comments, and she criticized her co-stars for joining OnlyFans after mocking her for doing porn.

We guess she take solace in the fact that she was the first to come up with that very lucrative business idea!