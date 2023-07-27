Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater Divorcing Amidst Ariana Grande Relationship: Our Family Was Just Collateral Damage!

Just days ago, the world learned that Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater.

He’s not just her Wicked castmate. He’s also her friend. Apparently, so was his wife.

That’s right. It’s sounding like Ariana’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” song might also apply to spouses.

Ethan’s wife is speaking out, calling her family “just collateral damage” as she and Ethan begin their divorce process. Ouch!

Ethan Slater (L) poses for a photo as the 2018 TONY award nominees prep at Langham Hotel on June 10, 2018. (Getty)

Lilly Jay has made a public statement now that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship has gone public.

Speaking to Page Six, she says that “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”

According to her characterization, “My family is just collateral damage.”

Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 01, 2022 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Theatre))

She says that her focus is on being “a good mom” to her baby. “The story is her and Dalton.”

The implication here is that Ariana and Dalton’s breakup led to Ariana, who had been a friend of the couple, getting with Ethan.

We want to emphasize, however, that most reports emphasize that Ariana and Ethan were both single when they first got together as more than friends.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for about two years when they split in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

TMZ had already reported that Lilly Jay was feeling devastated. In her mind, this new relationship has torn apart her family.

Her son with Ethan is not even quite one year old yet. He was born in August 2022.

She doesn’t like that they won’t both be omnipresent in their baby’s life.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lilly reportedly feels like Dalton turned his back on their family. As a result, they’re reportedly no longer on good terms.

Interestingly, Ariana used to hang out with Ethan and Lilly together — while they were still a happily married couple.

Even when the wedded bliss was gone, Ethan did things like a Mother’s Day post as a tribute to Lilly just last May. And Ariana “liked” the post.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Getty)

Lilly reportedly feels betrayed and heartbroken.

That said, TMZ spoke to other sources that emphasize that Ariana and Ethan aren’t trying to disrespect their exes.

The two met on the set of Wicked. And by all accounts, both had split from their respective spouses when they first got together. If that’s true, then Lilly is having a hard time. But that doesn’t mean that there was any cheating by any party.

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Getty)

On Wednesday, July 26, Ethan Slater filed to divorce Lilly Jay, TMZ reports.

Even though marriages should only ever be voluntary relationships, no-fault divorce has only existed as a legal option for a few generations. You still have to list the reason in your filing — but we don’t know Ethan’s just yet.

He’s been with Ariana for several months at this point. So perhaps the news story breaking — or Lilly’s reaction — prompted him to go through with the filing.