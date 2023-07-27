Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater Divorcing Amidst Ariana Grande Relationship: Our Family Was Just Collateral Damage!

Just days ago, the world learned that Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater.
He’s not just her Wicked castmate. He’s also her friend. Apparently, so was his wife.
That’s right. It’s sounding like Ariana’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” song might also apply to spouses.
Ethan’s wife is speaking out, calling her family “just collateral damage” as she and Ethan begin their divorce process. Ouch!
Lilly Jay has made a public statement now that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship has gone public.
Speaking to Page Six, she says that “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”
According to her characterization, “My family is just collateral damage.”
She says that her focus is on being “a good mom” to her baby. “The story is her and Dalton.”
The implication here is that Ariana and Dalton’s breakup led to Ariana, who had been a friend of the couple, getting with Ethan.
We want to emphasize, however, that most reports emphasize that Ariana and Ethan were both single when they first got together as more than friends.
TMZ had already reported that Lilly Jay was feeling devastated. In her mind, this new relationship has torn apart her family.
Her son with Ethan is not even quite one year old yet. He was born in August 2022.
She doesn’t like that they won’t both be omnipresent in their baby’s life.
Lilly reportedly feels like Dalton turned his back on their family. As a result, they’re reportedly no longer on good terms.
Interestingly, Ariana used to hang out with Ethan and Lilly together — while they were still a happily married couple.
Even when the wedded bliss was gone, Ethan did things like a Mother’s Day post as a tribute to Lilly just last May. And Ariana “liked” the post.
Lilly reportedly feels betrayed and heartbroken.
That said, TMZ spoke to other sources that emphasize that Ariana and Ethan aren’t trying to disrespect their exes.
The two met on the set of Wicked. And by all accounts, both had split from their respective spouses when they first got together. If that’s true, then Lilly is having a hard time. But that doesn’t mean that there was any cheating by any party.
On Wednesday, July 26, Ethan Slater filed to divorce Lilly Jay, TMZ reports.
Even though marriages should only ever be voluntary relationships, no-fault divorce has only existed as a legal option for a few generations. You still have to list the reason in your filing — but we don’t know Ethan’s just yet.
He’s been with Ariana for several months at this point. So perhaps the news story breaking — or Lilly’s reaction — prompted him to go through with the filing.