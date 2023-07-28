Vanderpump Rules Spinoff Starring Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder Begins Filming THIS WEEK!

Much as catastrophic events such as the Kennedy assassination forever changed the face of American society, so too might the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss continue to trouble this great nation for many years to come.

If you’re a longtime fan, then you know that Vanderpump Rules appeared to be on its way out before the Scandoval breathed new life into the long-running series.

The scandal boosted Vanderpump‘s ratings and assured the show an eleventh season.

But we might be on the verge of getting too much of a good thing …

Lala Kent spills the tea on Tom Sandoval in a scene from Vanbderpump Rules. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Earlier this week, Lala Kent confirmed that the long-rumored Vanderpump spin-off series starring Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute is actually happening.

According to Lala, not only is the project actually a go, it starts filming this week!

“It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Kent said on Amazon Live this week.

Lala Kent works the red carpet at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show,” she continued.

“And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Yes, it is weird that Jax, Stassi, and Kristen are filming for a show that’s not Vanderpump Rules.

But what’s even weirder is the fact that the unholy trinity is back on Bravo at all!

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules for racially-insensitive behavior. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As you may recall, Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump amid a messy race scandal back in 2020.

The friends were accused of settling a personal grudge by calling the cops on their only Black co-star, Faith Stowers.

Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright were fired after fans pointed out that the couple engaged in equally problematic behavior.

Brittany and Jax got married despite his infidelity … and his million other red flags. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

To their credit, Stassi and Kristen have apologized profusely and committed themselves to learning from their mistakes.

“I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias,” Doute said on a recent episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

“Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Kristen Doute is officially returning to Vanderpump Rules! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As for Jax and Brittany — well, it’s not really clear if they’ve learned anything, but like it or not, the Cauchis are Bravo-lebrities once again.

We have to grudgingly admit that Jax is one of the most chaotically entertaining reality stars in the history of the genre.

He says he’s calmed down considerably since welcoming a child, however.

Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend presented by Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We can only hope that the old Jax is still in there somewhere.

Either way, it looks like he’s managed to grab his old frenemy Tom Sandoval’s coattails and ride them right back into the spotlight!

The drama never ends with this bunch!