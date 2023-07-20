Ariana Grande: Dalton Gomez Who?!? I’m Already Dating Ethan Slater!

When it comes to her personal life, Ariana Grande has wasted little time singing a new tune.

As previously reported, the artist has split from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage… with sources saying this week that the couple has been separated since January.

A divorce is imminent.

And while Grande has not publicly commented on this development, her lips and her hands have already done plenty of talking.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By which we mean:

Grande is kissing and touching Ethan Slater because the two are dating.

Slater, a Tony Award nominee, will appear opposite Grande in the movie version of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Grande is set to play Glinda in this Universal’s film adaptation; while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.

He’s separated from his wife, an insider tells People Magazine, and Grande has not been actively married to Dalton for several months now.

Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 01, 2022 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Theatre))

Grande and Dalton exchanged vows private ceremony at the Nickelodeon alum’s Southern California residence back in May 2021.

They allegedly got along very well while essentially quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, once the pressing danger of this virus subsided and the spouses returned to relatively normal lives… they grew apart, according to at least one report.

The marriage never recovered after Grande left for England in December to shoot Wicked.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for about two years when they split in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” a People Magazine source says, adding of Dalton, who works as a realtor:

“He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often.

“So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Those, as many readers can perhaps attest to, are often hard to sustain.

Ariana Grande looks gorgeous here in black and white. (Getty)

Slater, meanwhile, married high school classmate Lilly Jay in November 2018.

In January, he revealed that he and Jay had welcomed their first child by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “Wicked Cute.”

“Super vague post, but we have a baby now,” he wrote, later confirming on Mother’s Day that they’d welcomed a son.

It remains unclear when the couple, who had been together since 2012, actually broke up.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Getty)

Slater is a graduate of Vassar College.

He rose to fame playing the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical on Broadway, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018.

Wicked is scheduled to be released in November 2024.