Alexa Nikolas: Former Nickelodeon Star Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Jonah Hill at Age 16

Earlier this week, fans were shocked by allegations leveled at Jonah Hill by the actor’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

Brady — a professional surfer who dated Hill for about a year, beginning in 2021 — posted screenshots of text messages that she had received toward the end of their relationship.

In conversations that Brady described as “emotionally abusive,” Hill made rules about everything from what type of photos Sarah would be allowed to post online to what sort of company she would be permitted to keep.

The screenshots sparked widespread debate on social media, with some decrying Hill as a misogynist and others defending his right to express his boundaries and expectations.

Sarah Brady has come out swinging against Jonah Hill, releasing text messages her sent her. (Getty)

But it’s unlikely that Hill will find many fans willing to defend him against a new set of allegations.

This time, the accuser is actress Alexa Nikolas, who says she was just 16 when Hill tried to force himself on her at a party.

Hill would have been 24 at the time.

Alexa Nikolas arrives at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios on February 19, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Nikolas says Hill offered her a cigarette, and when the two of them went outside together he quickly became aggressive.

“#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat,” the former Zoey 101 star tweeted on Tuesday.

“I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside,” Nikolas continued.

“I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child,” Nikolas told Page Six this week.

Jonah Hill arrives for the “Mid 90’s” premiere during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Zoo Palast on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I was intoxicated from their alcohol and so none of that helped my decision making afterwards,” she continued.

“This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet.”

The actress added that all of the older men in attendance — including Hill — were definitely aware that she was underage.

Alexa Nikolas arrives for the Kids’ Night production of “Annie” at the Pantages Theatre on October 11, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I remember my friend talking to them on the phone and then saying that I wasn’t able to tell anyone we were going there while we were driving because of our age and what the ‘press would do with that if they knew because of who they all were,’” she recalled.

Nikolas went on to note that several of the men in attendance made “jokes” about her “youth” throughout the night.

A lawyer for Hill claims that Nikolas’ story is “a complete fabrication.”

Jonah Hill attends the “Mid 90’s” press conference during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Hill has not personally responded to these allegations yet.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.