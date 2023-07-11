Sarah Brady: I Posted Jonah Hill's Texts So That His Baby's Mother Can Decide If She Wants to Stay With an Abuser

Earlier this week, professional surfer Sarah Brady posted screenshots of text messages that she received from Jonah Hill over the course of their one-year romantic relationship.

The messages came as a shock to fans whose prior knowledge of Hill was limited to his self-deprecating public persona.

They depicted a controlling and manipulative partner who had rules for everything from what sort of photos Brady was allowed to post on social media to the company she was permitted to keep.

Brady’s post has sparked an intense debate on social media, as many agree with Sarah that she survived an abusive relationship, while others felt the to defend Jonah’s actions.

Sarah Brady has come out swinging against Jonah Hill, releasing text messages her sent her. (Getty)

Some have criticized Brady for the timing of her allegations, noting that Hill and partner Olivia Millar recently welcomed their first child.

Brady has responded by saying that the timing was intentional, as she did not want to cause Millar any stress during her pregnancy, but did want the new mom to have all of the facts as she embarks on the journey of raising a child with Hill as her co-parent.

“I didn’t want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn’t know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, like, physically and everything,” Brady said in a voice message posted to her Instagram page.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady dated for about a year, and it seems the relationship was not a healthy one. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Brady conceded that “the timing can seem bad,” but she insisted that she has good intentions in exposing Hill.

“I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her,” Brady shared.

“I waited until she had her baby so I knew they were physically not impacted by me sharing this sh-t and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created.”

A screenshot that Sarah Brady shared of text messages she received from Jonah Hill. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Brady alleged that in addition to bombarding her with angry texts about her allegedly flirtatious behavior, Hill also manipulated her with the help of a man identified only as Dr. Stern, who served as the couple’s therapist.

She claimed that Stern advised her to avoid virtually all members of the opposite sex, even going so far as to demand that she “paddle away from any man that approached [her] in the water, no matter his age.”

“I was instructed to say ‘I’m going to go talk to my boyfriend’ and then paddle away,” Brady recalled.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Getty)

The sex of Hill’s baby is still unknown, but in one of her posts, Brady explained why she hopes it’s a girl:

“I hope my ex has a daughter,” she wrote.

“Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist, because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable,” she added.

Jonah Hill arrives for the “Mid 90’s” premiere during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Zoo Palast on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.”

Hill has yet to respond to Brady’s allegations of emotional abuse.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.