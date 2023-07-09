Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend, Leaks Text Messages; Claims Actor is "Misogynist Narcissist"

Sarah Brady has taken her private feud with Jonah Hill to the public sphere.

On July 6, the 26-year old surfer — who dated the actor for about a year in 2021 — shared on Instagram a professional photo of herself wearing a white, plunging crop top … along with matching mini skirt while standing in front of some cacti.

“Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist,” she wrote as a caption.

The post was initially confusing to Brady’s followers.

Sarah Brady has come out swinging against Jonah Hill, releasing text messages her sent her. (Getty)

A day later, however, she jumped on her Instagram Stories to provide a lot more context.

And to slam her famous ex-boyfriend in the process.

“Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok,” Brady explained on July 7.

Brady then uploaded a number of screenshots from past alleged conversations with Hill, including one in which he asked her to remove photos of herself surfing in a swimsuit from her Instagram.

(Instagram)

Hill seemingly told Brady via text December 2021 that he is “not comfortable” with her posting such image, or with a multitude of other things.

“Plain and simple,” he wrote.

“If you need: Surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful…

“I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a state of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings.

“These are my boundaries for romantic partnership.”

(Instagram)

In another Instagram Story, Brady shared a screenshot of a conversation with a friend, in which she told them, “Psychological abuse can cause just as much damage. Especially to someone with a generic mental illness like me.

“I was probably a perfect target for him, having been recently diagnosed with bipolar type 1 disorder and towards the end of the relationship when he was running out of ways to manipulate me, he started questioning my sanity and my medications.”

(Instagram)

Brady wrote that she chose to speak out about Hill now because “keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do, adding:

“It’s been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit.”

Hill welcomed a child with girlfriend Olivia Millar in June.

“I hope my ex has a daughter,” Brady wrote on her Instagram Story. “Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist.”

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Getty)

In February of 2022, Hill shot down rumors that he and Brady were engaged with a post he shared on social media.

“The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend,” the actor wrote at the time.

“I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.

“Media stop writing fake stuff, it’s corny.”