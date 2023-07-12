Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman Unleashes Homophobic Tirade: Jesus Was Not a Sissy!

For the entirety of his career as a public figure and for some time before that, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been too ridiculous to properly parody.

At times, he has elicited real pity. Other times, he’s inserted himself into stories for publicity and reminded the world that he’s a clown.

But, much like more traditional clowns, “Dog” isn’t always funny. He can also be menacing and cruel.

So it was no true surprise when he launched on an unhinged and homophobic rant. Disappointing, but not a surprise. Not from him.

On Tuesday, July 11, Duane Chapman — whom most know as “Dog” or “Dog The Bounty Hunter” — appeared on Sharell Barrera’s Facebook Live.

The interview, which included Duane’s wife, Francie Frane, spanned more than 70 minutes.

During that time, the former reality TV personality made a slew of vicious homophobic remarks.

He has noticed that there are many people in the world who are not straight or not cisgender, or who are neither.

And he’s not only mad about it, but looking for someone to blame.

Apparently, that means blaming people who don’t “go out and be the church.”

“For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around,” Duane quipped.

“And you see where they’ve got us now,” he added ominously. No. What do you mean?

“They’ve got kids changing their sexuality,” Duane claimed without explanation.

“They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on,” the walking, talking farce complained.

Seeming to condemn many American Christians, he griped: “They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell.”

Duane then declared: “So we have to stop all that, rebuke them.”

We’re not sure what he means by “kids are changing their sexuality.”

He could mean that more young people feel safe enough to come out as gay or bi before leaving home.

Or he could be referring to kids whose parents love them enough to let them be their gender instead of whatever gender they were assigned at birth.

We’re not sure that Duane Chapman fully grasps the topic at hand. (That’s an evergreen statement if we’ve ever made one)

But he has clearly heard enough to decide that he thinks that American Christians should be actively at war with LGBTQ+ Americans. Even though there’s ample overlap between those groups.

Unfortunately, Duane’s lengthy interview included even more hostility and bigotry and some words that, frankly, he should not be using. (Not his first time with that)

“Jesus was not a sissy,” Duane said, seemingly spontaneously. “He was not a sissy man.”

We are of course not going to argue with a man about how he characterizes his God. There are plenty of theologians within his faith who might wish to, however.

“We don’t need no more sissy men,” Duane alarmingly declared.

“We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God,” Duane announced.

Though he has family members who are LGBTQ+, Duane then insisted that “that’s not the way God made us.” Wow.

“He didn’t make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve,” he quipped. “So, that’s exactly how it is.”