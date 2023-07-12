Janelle Brown Shares Rare Photo of Two Sons, Makes No Mention of Their Estranged Dad

Janelle Brown has given fans a glimpse at her family life.

Without the inclusion of her former spiritual spouse, that is.

On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a simple photo of herself and sons Gabe and Garrison inside of a movie theater, writing as a very basic caption:

“Seeing the new Indiana Jones movie!”

Janelle Brown took in a movie with Gabe and Garrison in July 2023. (Instagram)

Nothing too groundbreaking here, or even noteworthy to the untrained eye.

However, Janelle rarely posts about her kids.

Gabe and Garrison also made plenty of headlines last, as the former detailed on an episode of Sister Wives exactly when and why he stopped talking to his dad, Kody Brown.

The young man broke down in tears on air because he said Kody called to talk to him about COVID-19, but did so on Gabe’s birthday. And never acknowledged the occasion.

“A couple hours after that, he tried to call me back, tell me Happy Birthday and make up for it and that’s the last time I ever talked to my dad,” Gabriel told viewers at the time.

(TLC)

Just a couple months before this scene aired, Kody basically admitted to being a terrible father.

“It’s not normal for me to babysit my kids,” Kody said in 2022. “I’ve been working all my life. I was raised on a ranch, we were always busy.”

Continuing to dig his own parental grave, Kody continued as follows:

“I’m good at watching my kids, but I almost never do it. It’s easier for me to pay somebody 20 bucks an hour than to lose $200 an hour with the business that I have at hand.”

(TLC)

Janelle, for her part, talked openly in the past about the frustrations she felt during the height of the pandemic with the rules and regulations put in place by her then-husband.

Kody forced her sons to choose between their friends and their family members, essentially banning them from spending any time at all with anyone outside of the household.

You can imagine the stress this cause for young men such as Gabe and Garrison.

“I’m looking at these rules and I’m astounded,” Janelle said early on Season 17 of Kody’s pandemic rundown of rules, adding in a mocking tone:

“Okay, so there’s the 10 billion commandments of Kody.”

Using a Reel post, Janelle Brown updated her fans and followers on the process of hooking up her 5-wheeler. (Instagram)

Later on that same season, Janelle told Kody to f-ck off. And we loved it!

And a few months later?

She truly told him this same thing, confirming in late 2022 that she had walked away from her plural marriage.

“You have to just be brave and do this,” Brown said in May of starting her life all over again, mostly on her own.

To her credit? Janelle Brown has done exactly this.