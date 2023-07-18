Alana Thompson Shares College Plans: I Got a Scholarship!

Just a couple of months ago, Alana Thompson graduated from high school.

That is a big milestone. Many members of her family were, by her age, already mothers. Alana is on a better path.

And she isn’t stopping there.

Alana is on her way to college. She knows what she wants to study, and she has a scholarship!

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke excitedly about her future. (Entertainment Tonight)

In the video that you can watch below, Alana Thompson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her exciting plans.

She will be going to college at Regis University. That’s in Denver, Colorado — and a long way from home.

Alana has her reasons for attending that university — and she already knows her major.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon poses with her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson at the latter’s high school graduation in May 2023. Woohoo! (Instagram)

At Regis, Alana will study neonatal nursing.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was quick to jump in, sharing: “It’s a Top 3 nursing program in the world.”

And Alana revealed that, in addition to her admission, the university offered a $21,000 scholarship.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got all glammed up for prom in April 2023. (Instagram)

Alana’s interest in neonatal nursing is actually not new information.

She shared that ambition all the way back in 2021. It’s not every day that a teen knows that they want such a specific career that early on, or sticks with their plans across years.

Nursing is an important profession. It is not an easy one.

Alana Thompson spoke to a fan via Cameo to send them well wishes. (Cameo)

Nursing isn’t Alana’s only career …

Alana has been famous since early childhood.

Countless people tuned in for the spectacle of Toddlers And Tiaras. It was like watching a train derail, except instead of train cars it was children’s lives.

Then there was Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now, Mama June: Family Crisis and its various alternate titles. Is this the end?

Alana Thompson’s proud mother shared a distant video of her 17-year-old daughter’s graduation ceremony in May of 2023. (Instagram)

As far as Alana is concerned, there is no reason for going off to college to mark the end of her reality TV career.

“I mean, I’ve been on TV my whole life,” she pointed out.

“And I’ve kind of just basically accepted that whether I wanna go be a nurse or I wanna go be an accountant,” Alana continued.

So proud! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon poses with 17-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Alana is now a high school graduate! (Instagram)

Alana acknowledged that “whatever I wanna go be, that I will always be in the spotlight.”

She added that: “It doesn’t matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, ‘Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo [was] workin’ on my baby when he was in the NICU!’”

So, with that in mind, they were happy to share her graduation with fans.

What are Alana’s plans for campus social life?

On campus, Alana shared, she does not plan to join a sorority.

“I don’t want to be part of a sorority because, me personally — and I don’t need nobody hounding me when I say this — but me personally, I feel like all sorority girls are stuck up,” expressed.

Alana went on: “I’m just gonna say that. I feel like they’re stuck up and it’s just not for me. I’m sorry.”

Mama June: From Not To Hot star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson took to Instagram to share a look at her age-appropriate eyelashes. (Instagram)

Then, Alana affirmed: “I’m not the bougie, like, ‘I got my Chanel bag’– like, I’m not that kind of girl.”

She then announced her priorities. “I’m there to do my studies and graduate in 2029 and go on.”

That is a very good priority to have.