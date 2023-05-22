Alana Thompson Graduates High School as Family Gushes With Pride

Earlier this year, Alana Thompson quashed hurtful rumors about herself and her relationship.

At the time, the 17-year-old reality star had to remind these trolls that she is a high school student.

Well, not anymore!

Over the weekend, Alana graduated from high school. Congratulations!!

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon poses with her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson at the latter’s high school graduation in May 2023. Woohoo! (Instagram)

On Saturday, May 20, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson graduated from Wilkinson County High School.

Mama June Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon attended the ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia.

Alana and her classmates wore yellow caps and gowns while receiving their high school diplomas.

Alana Thompson’s proud mother shared a distant video of her 17-year-old daughter’s graduation ceremony in May of 2023. (Instagram)

June shared some shaky video and a celebratory caption.

“I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we [were] hollering the whole time,” she announced. It seems that she is saying that this was one of those families that does not abide by requests for people to hold their applause. Unfortunate.

“AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME,” June then wrote. That, of course, is a longtime catchphrase.

In this celebratory caption, Mama June Shannon cheered on her youngest daughter for her high school graduation. (Instagram)

Lauryn also shared what she described, in her own words, as “The raw unedited version of Alana graduating.”

Then, she became emotional, writing: “To say I’m proud would be an understatement.”

Lauryn expressed: “To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed.”

Alana Thompson’s older sister, who acted as her legal guardian for most of her teens, congratulated her 17-year-old sister on graduating high school. She recorded her sister’s special moment on stage. (Instagram)

“Amazed at how much you’ve grown,” Lauryn gushed.

“How beautiful your soul is,,” she listed.

Lauryn went on by writing: “& most importantly how far you’ve come against all odds.”

So proud! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon poses with 17-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Alana is now a high school graduate! (Instagram)

“To hear your name be called & to watch you walk,” Lauryn marveled. “I’m honored truly.”

She then excitedly expressed: “I can’t wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds.” We can’t, either!

“Please always know I’m your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you,” Lauryn concluded. “I love you Lana.”

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got all glammed up for prom in April 2023. (Instagram)

When Lauryn says that her baby sister overcame the odds, she is not kidding.

Many of us may think of them as a reality TV family, but they weren’t born into this. Many members of the family only rose to fame later on, and some still struggle financially.

Lauryn became a teen mom. June became a mom in her very early teens. And this is, lest we forget, a family that would sometimes scavenge roadkill for food before they were household names.

Alana Thompson no longer goes by Honey Boo Boo. She has come an extremely long way. (TikTok)

This is a big deal.

We don’t know what path Alana will end up taking, but we’re excited to see where she goes next.

Also, she’s going to be 18 late this summer. Anyone else feeling old, yet?