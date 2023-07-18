Jill Duggar Shares Rare Photo of Baby Frederick, Continues to Live Best Life After Publicly Roasting Family

Jill Duggar has a lot to be happy about.

She has a supportive husband, three loving kids, a nice house in the suburbs, and a bright career future ahead of her.

(Jill’s debut memoir is set for release later this year, and it’s already putting up impressive presale numbers!)

And the situation is made even sweeter by Jill’s recent triumph over her awful parents.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jill was the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids who was bold enough to appear on camera in the recent Amazon Prime docu-series Shiny Happy People.

In the weeks since the project premiered, Jill has been keeping a lower-than-usual profile, but as she explained in her latest Instagram post, she had good reason for doing so.

“I’ve been so busy with the book, some travel and other life happenings that I haven’t been able to get out into the garden as much as I have wanted to!” Jill captioned a carousel of gardening pics.

Jill shared this photo of baby Frederick in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“…This morning though…I strapped the babe to my back, set myself a timer (because it’s helpful for me to have a goal & not to just stay out there forever when I want to but have other things to get done) & with a podcast going from my phone in my pocket, I was able to harvest some okra & tomatoes before the thunderstorm came…” she continued.

In one of the pics, fans could see little Frederick strapped to Jill’s back, but his face wasn’t visible.

This was no accident, as Jill and Derick have clearly made the conscious decision not to post pics of their kids’ faces on social media.

Jill Duggar shared a rare photo of her youngest son in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That’s probably a smart decision, as the world is increasingly full or weirdos, and Jill and Derick probably made a lot of enemies with their appearance in Shiny Happy People.

(Including REM fans, who might have fired it up expecting a documentary about the band!)

Even when praising the school where her two eldest kids take swimming lessons, Jill opted to post a stroller and a bag of Chick-Fil-A instead of pics of her sons!

Jill still agrees with her family that Chick-Fil-A is delicious. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“We love seeing how their water confidence has improved so much this last year in lessons + it’s so relieving to know they have learned such valuable water safety skills!” Jill captioned the post.

“Swimming is such a good skill to instill in children at a young age,” one fan commented on Jill’s pic.

“Swimming lessons are so important! I’m glad they’re doing well. I bet they’re going to be showing off their cool new skills at the pool all summer!” another added.

“The best thing parents can do is teach their children to swim. It’s a life sport,” added a third.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Congratulations! Water safety is important to teach kids. Good job,” a fourth chimed in.

Yes, no one even mentioned Jill’s decision not to show her kids.

It was all just support and encouragement — ya know, social media should’ve been!

Let’s see more of this, people!