Matt Roloff Asks for Donations to Controversial Dwarf, Draws So Much Backlash

Matt Roloff has stirred up a great deal of controversy within his own family over the past year or so.

For those unfamiliar, the reality star put his farm up for sale in May of 2021 and, according to his kids at least, did NOT give either of his sons a fair chance to purchase it.

Zach Roloff blasted his dad as a coward in shocking response.

Now, meanwhile, Matt has generated some serious backlash outside of his family — for a somewhat surprising reason.

(Instagram)

Late last week, Roloff included the following screen capture on his Instagram account.

It promotes a GoFundMe page meant to elicit donations for Natalia Grace because she needs a “family vacation and a new van.”

Grace was diagnosed years ago with a variant of Diastrophic dysplasia, which is the same type of dwarfism that affects Matt and two of his children.

“I was very touched by the story on Natalia Grace (google it). for those that don’t know she has the same type of rare Dwarfism as me,” wrote the father of four alongside the image.

“You can help her and her new family on this go fund me link.”

Little People, Big World fans are divided after Matt Roloff begs for money to help Natalia Grace after wild TV docuseries. (GoFundMe)

Diastrophic dysplasia is a rare genetic disorder of cartilage and bone development that leads “to an onset of joint pain and deformity,” according to MedLine Plus.

So this sounds like a great cause, right?

Here’s the thing, however:

In the ID Discovery program, The Curious Case of Natalie Grace, we learned that Grace is an adult woman — who is said to have masqueraded as a child to her adoptive parents.

(Discovery)

What a weird and crazy scheme, no?

We don’t know if Matt is aware of it, although one would think so if he encouraged his followers to Google Natalie Grace.

In the Comments section of his message, fans debated whether or not to send their money to the controversial figure.

“If you were asking for a donation to a hospital where Natalia was to receive a much-needed surgery, then I would be on board,” explained one critic, apparently taking issue with a van and/or vacation being the basis of this GoFundMe account.

We’re up close and rather personal with an unshaved Matt Roloff in this Instagram selfie. (Instagram)

“We’re not giving a con artist money. And you have more than enough to cover the costs,” wrote another individual, echoing a similar sentiment shared across the Internet.

Why doesn’t Matt just foot this bill on his own?

Wrote someone else in regard to Grace:

“I’m sure she must have mental health issues, which is understandable considering the terrible childhood she endured. But I don’t think she’s evil or a sociopath.”

Matt Roloff is smiling through the pain. He was hospitalized in May of 2023. (Instagram)

Roloff, who was recently hospitalized and may need future surgeries, may not know all there is to know about Natalie Grace.

Via the aforementioned three-part series, viewers learned Natalia is an orphan from Ukraine, who was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett in April 2010.

The Barnetts initially believed Natalia was six years old when they adopted her in 2010, but it turns out she was actually 21.

They also claimed Grace attempted to harm them on multiple occasions, although she denied any accusations of alleged violence and deception about her age.

From what we can gather, Natalie is residing in Indiana these days.