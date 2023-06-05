Jasmine Pineda Wants Tighter "Pupunana," Says Gino Has a "Dead" Dong

On Sunday night, we watched the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiere.

This season introduced a lot of new couples and will introduce even more in the coming weeks. But Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are not new.

These two are back with new looks and just as much over-the-top drama as they brought to Season 5. They also have new problems.

According to Jasmine, all of their constant fighting is because their sex life is so bad. She hopes to fix it.

As Gino Palazzolo appears on camera in Michigan, he models some hair — but it’s not for him. He’s sticking with his hats.

It has been about one year since his Season 5 trip to Panama. Though he has been back since then, he and Jasmine are still mostly dating long-distance.

They remain engaged. And right now, he’s doing some shopping for her.

The good news is that Gino, who was part of widespread layoffs in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now employed!

Back to work as an automotive engineer, his finances are seemingly in better shape.

Which means that he has more money to spend … on Jasmine.

Anway, back to the “present” (by which we mean, what Gino was up to many months ago when he filmed this), he’s at a salon.

Gino has been looking at hair extensions for Jasmine. He learns that they are each over $300 … and that Jasmine would likely need five boxes to be safe.

Balking at the price, he wonders if he should buy just one box, and get the other four (maybe) later if she likes it.

Jasmine’s response to that is less than positive.

On the one hand, Gino’s idea of a “gift” is sometimes not the same as Jasmine’s. Remember the electric toothbrush?

But Jasmine could find a more polite and constructive way to communicate her wishes. Right?

Gino filed for a K-1 visa for Jasmine as soon as he returned to Michigan a year ago. But it’s been all of these months, and the process is still dragging on.

(In fact, Jasmine suspects that he has somehow made a mistake. Apparently Gino insisted upon doing it on his own, and avoided the expense of an attorney)

So he is packing his bags for another trip to Panama to see her. Their relationship has been rocky, and he hopes that they can work out their issues before bringing her to the US.

We have to pause for a moment and talk about Gino’s major fashion upgrade.

His shirts look so excellent. He’s still wearing “his style” of clothes — he’s not condemning himself to the horror of long pants, for example. (We wouldn’t wish such things on our worst enemies)

But Gino is putting thought into what he wears and how he looks. We love the shirts! The new hats aren’t any more for us than the old ones were. But it’s his head, no ours.

Meanwhile, in Panama, Jasmine is undergoing a pelvic exam. This is no routine check-up.

She is considering a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. We’re not sure what kind.

But, clearly, Jasmine has undergone a number of procedures since we last saw her.

Jasmine’s lips look different. She looks considerably more tan. Some viewers also believe that she may have had more work done on her breasts, and perhaps even received face fillers.

In fact, some people admitted on social media that they did not initially recognize Jasmine.

To hear Jasmine tell it, she’s doing all of this out of desperation to please Gino.

Citing childbirth as a factor, Jasmine worries that she lacks muscle tone in her pelvic floor. She would like to feel like “a virgin” again through a rejuvenation procedure.

As we noted in our full recap of the episode, virginity is a social construct with an array of definitions. And the vagina is an elastic organ, where muscle tone can have a significant impact.

But there are some surgical procedures that claim to increase one’s gorilla grip, so to speak. But why is Jasmine exploring these options?

Jasmine claims that Gino “never ejaculates” during sex.

Instead, she tells the doctor (who does not need to hear this), her fiance goes to the bathroom to give himself an orgasm.

Jasmine is seemingly desperate to make herself so irresistible that Gino wants sex with her all of the time, and doesn’t need to take matters into his own hands.

Jasmine says that Gino rarely shows interest in sex during their visits. Not like when he first came to Panama.

Meanwhile, she still has a very high libido. “I’m like super horny, waiting, naked,” she describes.

And she says that Gino’s disinterest is extremely apparent.

“His thing is like, dead,” Jasmine complains to the camera, referring to Gino’s penis.

In case her meaning was unclear, she mimes slapping a flaccid finger back and forth, as if checking for signs of life. Checking and finding none.

Best case scenario, Gino hasn’t been bringing his “little blue pills” like he did on his first visit. But clearly, Jasmine thinks that the problem — unlike Gino — lies with her.

Jasmine thinks that getting the right procedure done will fix things.

She wants her “pupunana” to undergo a tightening procedure to excite Gino. We somehow suspect that this is not the problem.

Especially since Jasmine doesn’t mind listing other sex acts that she has performed.

Jasmine was quick to regale the doctor with how she fellates Gino.

You know, in 2023 (or 2022, when this almost certainly filmed), people will just assume that oral sex is part of your sexual relationship. That’s been part of sex for literally all of human history, and these days we’re mostly past pretending otherwise.

But Jasmine had even more to divulge.

Jasmine also shared that she tried to digitally stimulate Gino’s prostate.

Sometimes, straight, cisgender men are very uncomfortable with any kind of anal play on themselves — not out of personal preference, but out of cultural fears about masculinity.

It’s unclear if Gino gave Jasmine the go-ahead, and this could simply be a generational difference for the two of them. Either way, it doesn’t seem like it was the answer to their issues.

At home, Gino initiates a chat with Jasmine.

We cannot help but notice that his house looks a little more put-together than it did during Season 5. Maybe it’s part of his upgrade, or maybe it’s just that it’s easier to tidy up when you’re working again.

Plus, Gino is expecting Jasmine to move there once her K-1 visa comes in. He wants the place to look nice for her. Though she’ll certainly want to make changes when she arrives.

Gino is eager to show off his new shorts.

Instead of casual athletic shorts, Gino has opted for khakis. They’re less comfy than the stretchy material, but still a much better option than the tactile horror of long pants.

He’s made this change to make Jasmine happy. And it’s clearly working.

“Show me your nipples!” Jasmine demands as Gino pulls up his shirt to show off his shorts.

In the process, he flashes her a bit of tummy. Seemingly, he thirst-trapped her by exposing his flesh.

Honestly, we’ve already saved that screenshot and plan to make friends laugh with it many times.

However, “no news is good news” does not apply to the K-1 visa. Gino and Jasmine are still waiting, which means that she once again has to look for a place to live.

She keeps living in short-term apartments. Each time, she thinks that it will be her final apartment in Panama before she goes to Michigan.

Moving is stressful. Moving many times in a short period of time, even more so. She cannot help but wonder if Gino effed up the application, but we have to say that 12 months sounds pretty normal for the K-1 visa.

Jasmine has an eye on her next short-term rental. This one is a two-bedroom with a going rate of $3,000 per month.

She deflects Gino’s suggestion of a one-bedroom, reminding him that her sister is living with her.

Jasmine feels that she deserves this luxury apartment as a little treat — and wants Gino to pay for it.

Now, this is interesting, because Jasmine and Gino have diametrically opposed ideas about the root of their problems.

Jasmine believes that they are fighting constantly because of their sex issues.

“No, no, no,” an immediately anxious Gino replies. He thinks that she has it backwards — that their constant fighting is causing bedroom issues.

In the end, Jasmine got her way — with Gino renting the luxury apartment for one month. He’ll get to see it for himself when he flies down to see her again.

But there is a little twist.

There’s one thing that Gino doesn’t know about Jasmine’s new digs.

Jasmine’s friend, Dane, will be one of her neighbors. He lives in that building. He’s a handsome, friendly guy. And he’s clearly patient.

Oh, and Dane is the last guy that Jasmine dated before she started seeing Gino.

We’re not part of the bizarre “you cannot be friends with your exes” bandwagon that likes to wail and gnash their teeth every season when this comes up. But … Jasmine hasn’t told Gino about this, which is dishonest. That is a problem.

Jasmine assures the camera that, essentially, Dane is way too normal and hinged to be with her.

That’s not how she phrases it. Instead, she says: “I need chaos, I need passion.” Those are the lines of an ancient demon that just awoke from its slumber and is ominously approaching a city.

Anyway, apparently Gino the automotive engineer from Michigan gives Jasmine the discord that she craves. So he has nothing to worry about from Dane.

Jasmine does tell Dane that Gino is coming. And she dishes about the revenge porn scandal that we saw on Season 5.

Remember, Gino leaked her nudes to one of his exes, to make the woman jealous. Word got back to local schools, who have blacklisted Jasmine from teaching.

Dane feels shocked — and horrified that someone would do this to Jasmine. See? He’s a reasonable guy. We’re sure that this will come up again during the season.