Matt Roloff Snubbed by Sons Jeremy and Zach Amidst Hospitalization

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff recently underwent hospitalization.

What began as a routine exam ended up having some complications. There was good news and bad news, he reported.

Fans obviously flooded his social media comments with well wishes.

But the silence from some who are much closer to him was stunning. Why did Matt’s own sons snub him during this?

Matt Roloff is smiling through the pain. He was hospitalized in May of 2023. (Instagram)

First, let’s go into what went down that landed Matt in the hospital and then under doctor’s orders to take it easy for a while.

“Last week was a bit rough…went in for what I thought was routine upper endoscopy to check out my esophagus…” Matt began on social media.

He continued: “When things don’t go as planned and the Doc tells Caryn, ‘We had some complications.'”

They’re engaged! Caryn Chandler is flashing a gorgeous ring in this photo with her fiance. (instagram)

“Turns out I have some unexpected twists n turns leading down to the stomach,” Matt shared.

“Good news is…I didn’t need the computer chip and monitor installed!” he joked.

On a more serious note, Matt added: “Scary news is more work to be done.”

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

Highlighting his own priorities, Matt then wrote: “Worst news is I had to take a few days off working and lay low.”

Some people don’t know how to motivate themselves to work. And some people don’t know how to take time off. Matt has often indicated that he is of the latter temperament.

“Back in action today,” the Roloff family patriarch then announced.

With Caryn Chandler looking on, Matt Roloff appears to be speaking while deep in thought. (TLC)

As we mentioned, fans flooded Matt’s social mentions with well wishes, reassurances, and prayers.

Even when others were simply sharing the news, far from Matt’s own pages, some fans for some reason responded as if Matt would personally see their reply.

(It sometimes reminds people of a small child yelling “no!” at a cartoon as if the preschool-appropriate cartoon can hear, but it’s a harmless habit)

In his Instagram Story, Jeremy Roloff announced big plans for his and his wife’s $1.5 million farm. But fans couldn’t help but think of his brother’s family’s update from just days earlier. Coincidence? (Instagram)

But, as we mentioned, there have been a couple of deafening silences in the wake of Matt’s hospitalization.

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff, Matt’s sons, have not made a peep in public about their father’s hospitalization.

And fans are taking notice.

In this photo, Zach Roloff poses in front of a pumpkin patch. (Instagram)

For reference, if a Real Housewife found herself in the hospital and then on bedrest, we’d see comments from her castmates. We’d see comments even from Housewives from other shows in the franchise. Even from other Bravolebrities entirely.

Why? Because it’s nice, and because famous people know what it means to publicly show support.

Meanwhile, the Roloffs have been on reality TV longer than most Housewives — or almost any other reality TV personality. Yet we don’t see these men going through the motions of even performative well-wishes.

In early April 2023, Matt Roloff shared this selfie of himself with Caryn Chandler as they enjoyed a quick trip to Arizona. (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

Obviously, it is entirely possible that Zach and Jeremy both reached out to Matt in private, and left it at that. It would be a weird choice for public figures, but the Roloffs have all made weird choices.

But it is also possible that their family feud made them unwilling to take that extra step to give Matt a public shoutout.

We don’t know. But fans are talking about it, so we are, too.